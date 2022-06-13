Girls’ lacrosse final Top 10: Glenelg Country stays No. 1 despite championship loss

Placeholder while article actions load

Glenelg Country’s best season ended with a loss in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game, but the Dragons proved they’re one of the country’s top teams. The Ellicott City private school went wire-to-wire at No. 1 in The Post’s rankings while finishing in the top three of national polls.

Below Glenelg Country in the local rankings is Archbishop Spalding, which also contended in the ultracompetitive IAAM A Conference. At No. 3 is Glenelg, which lost its perfect season in the Maryland 2A playoffs with a one-goal loss to nationally ranked Century.

Rounding out the top five are St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes and Good Counsel. The Saints won their 22nd Independent School League AA division title in the 23 seasons the league has maintained records. The Falcons claimed their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown since 2015.

Elsewhere, Marriotts Ridge and Broadneck are ranked after securing Maryland championships.

1. Glenelg Country (17-2) Last ranked: 1

Despite losing to St. Paul’s in the IAAM A Conference championship game, the Dragons finished as a top-three team in multiple national polls.

2. Archbishop Spalding (13-4) LR: 3

The Severn private school’s turnaround season ended in the IAAM A Conference quarterfinals.

3. Glenelg (15-1) LR: 2

After winning the Howard County title, the Gladiators lost to eventual champion Century, 8-7, in the Maryland 2A regional finals.

4. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (20-5) LR: 4

The Saints won the ISL AA division crown before falling to Paul VI in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I semifinals.

5. Good Counsel (17-4) LR: 6

The Olney private school beat Bishop Ireton, 12-10, for its first WCAC crown since 2015.

6. Stone Ridge (15-7) LR: 7

The Gators fell to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 10-9, in the ISL AA division championship game.

7. Marriotts Ridge (15-4) LR: Not ranked

The Mustangs rallied from a late deficit to top Severna Park, 11-10, for the Maryland 3A crown.

8. Broadneck (17-3) LR: 8

The Bruins cruised through the Maryland 4A playoffs to their second consecutive title.

9. Severna Park (18-3) LR: 5

The Anne Arundel County champion lost to Marriotts Ridge, 11-10, in the Maryland 3A title game.

10. Bishop Ireton (13-9) LR: NR

The Alexandria private school fell to Good Counsel, 12-10, in the WCAC championship game.

