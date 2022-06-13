Girls’ soccer final Top 10: Yorktown takes No. 1 after Class 6 title

Placeholder while article actions load

The Yorktown Patriots had less than 24 hours to prepare for Saturday’s Class 6 championship game. They beat Patriot on Friday afternoon and played Kellam at noon Saturday. Coach Hannah Davis knew her team had some adjustments to make to beat Kellam in the title match, but she also knew this group was quick on the uptake.

“Just processing and then implementing any kind of feedback, they always do an incredible job,” Davis said after her team earned a 1-0 victory. “They’re always ready to just flip what we’re doing.”

The postseason is often kind to teams that are ready to adapt. Having a winning formula is important to reaching early June, but once you reach the summit, flexibility and depth can be key.

This spring season produced three state champions from Northern Virginia: Yorktown, Briar Woods and Broad Run. All three teams showed an ability to change their approach to win.

Briar Woods took what First Colonial was giving it in the Class 5 title game and capitalized when it could. Kendall DiMillio’s penalty kick was the difference in a 1-0 victory.

In the Class 4 game, Broad Run had to defeat a Tuscarora team it was facing for the fourth time. Despite losing to the Huskies in the region championship match, the Spartans came out on the front foot and earned a 3-1 win.

Here’s how the teams stack up in our final Top 10 of the year:

1. Yorktown (22-1-1) Last ranked: 3

Patriots junior Ami Davis broke a scoreless tie with 12 minutes remaining to lift Yorktown to a second state title in three years.

2. Briar Woods (20-0-2) LR: 4

The Falcons completed an undefeated season by earning a 1-0 win over First Colonial in Saturday’s Class 5 championship game.

3. South County (21-1-1) LR: 1

The Stallions, who topped these rankings for most of the spring, saw a promising season end in the state semifinals.

4. Broad Run (19-4-0) LR: Not ranked

Make it seven state championships for the Loudoun County program after the Spartans defeated Tuscarora in Saturday’s Class 4 championship game.

5. Patriot (15-5-3) LR: 9

It was another strong season for the Pioneers, who fell to eventual champion Yorktown in the Class 6 semifinals.

6. Tuscarora (19-4-0) LR: NR

Facing Broad Run for a fourth time, the Huskies couldn’t slow the Spartans in the Class 4 title game.

7. Brentsville District (19-1-0) LR: NR

The Tigers suffered their first and only loss in the Class 3 semifinals.

8. Battlefield (15-5-0) LR: 10

The Bobcats were again a power in Prince William County, but Kellam proved too much in the Class 6 quarterfinals.

9. Oakton (14-5-0) LR: 6

The Cougars were boxed out by two of the best this postseason, falling to Yorktown in the region final and South County in the state quarterfinals.

10. Colgan (16-2-1) LR: 2

The Sharks were dominant most of the spring but were upset by Freedom (South Riding) in the region tournament.

