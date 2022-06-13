Softball final Top 10: O’Connell moves up after taking conference and state

Placeholder while article actions load

Here are The Post’s final rankings for this spring.

1. O’Connell (21-1) Last ranked: 2

The Knights capped a dominant campaign with their 26th Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state title over the past 28 seasons. Katie Kutz tossed 235 strikeouts and went 17-0 while batting .482 at the plate en route to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and VISAA player of the year nods.

Advertisement

2. Sherwood (18-2) LR: 9

For the first time since 2019 and the fifth time under Coach Ashley Barber-Strunk, the Warriors were crowned Maryland 4A state champions, this time behind a stellar season from junior Kat Hanson. The Warriors rolled past Severna Park, 21-5, in the state final.

3. Stone Bridge (22-6) LR: Not ranked

Kayla Fekel led the Bulldogs to the Virginia Class 5 title for the second time in program history. The junior, a North Carolina State commit, pitched a perfect game in Stone Bridge’s semifinal victory before earning the win in the final against Hickory, 2-1.

4. Madison (16-1) LR: 7

The Warhawks overcame a two-run deficit in the seventh inning of the Virginia Class 6 title game against Cosby to win their third state championship in the past five years.

5. Tuscarora (24-1) LR: 3

The Huskies fell one win short of a perfect season, falling in the Virginia Class 4 state championship, 1-0, to Hanover.

Advertisement

6. Spalding (15-2) LR: NR

Carroll, a Maryland Baltimore County commit, shined as the Cavaliers coasted to another IAAM title. She finished with 228 strikeouts and also led Spalding at the plate in batting average, home runs and on-base percentage.

7. Potomac (19-2) LR: 8

The Panthers won their sixth Independent School League crown before falling in the VISAA state championship to O’Connell for the third straight year.

8. Woodgrove (24-3) LR: 6

The Wolverines beat Stone Bridge to win the Virginia Class 5 Region D championship before falling in the state semifinals to Hickory.

9. Damascus (22-1) LR: 1

The Swarmin’ Hornets faltered in the Maryland 3A state semifinals against Linganore but enjoyed an undefeated regular season and a regional championship.

10. Jackson-Reed (18-7) LR: NR

The Tigers easily dispatched Bell for their ninth straight DCIAA title.

GiftOutline Gift Article