Tuscarora’s softball season ends just short of perfection

Tuscarora Coach Bridget Bowles remembered the sting of defeat. The lone senior on her team during her final season as a player for the Huskies more than years ago, Bowles recalled being the final out of her team’s season. So when senior Katie Scheivert failed to reach base for the final out of the Class 4 state title game on Saturday — cementing a 1-0 loss to Hanover at Riverbend High in Spotsylvania — Bowles felt her star shortstop’s pain.

“My senior year I was the last out and it really hurt,” Bowles said. “I related to her, and that’s the only time I really thought of myself, in that moment.”

The loss to Hanover put an end to a program-defining season for Bowles’s Huskies (24-1), who reached the state championship for the first time.

Lindsey Mullen threw a no-hitter in Tuscarora’s 2-0 semifinal win over King George and was stellar again in the title game, striking out 10 and holding Hanover scoreless through six innings. The Richmond-area school pushed across a run in the top of the seventh, and the Huskies couldn’t match.

A dominant, undefeated run came to an end.

“They played their hearts out for one another,” Bowles said. “It was tough but we’re still super, super proud… [we’re] still winners, even though that second place trophy that they hand you hurts a little bit.”

