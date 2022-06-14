Jack Del Rio addresses the Commanders following ‘dust-up’ comments

What to read about the Washington Commanders

Injury report: Washington Commanders’ star defensive end Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his right knee Nov. 14, said his recovery is going well but wouldn’t give a timetable on his return to practice.

Stadium search: Disagreement between D.C.'s mayor and council chairman has for months prevented the introduction of a bill in Congress that would allow the city to purchase and develop the derelict RFK Stadium site, according to Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.).

John Feinstein: By tolerating Daniel Snyder, NFL owners are only hurting themselves.

Schedule rating: Carson Wentz’s reunions with the Eagles and Colts and Kirk Cousins’s return to FedEx Field are among the more intriguing games on Washington’s 2022 schedule.