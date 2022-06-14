Montrezl Harrell faces up to five years in prison on marijuana charge

Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets is facing a felony drug charge that could result in up to five years in prison if convicted after authorities in Richmond, Ky., said they found bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
A search of the vehicle turned up “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. Harrell, 28, was charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana and his arraignment, originally scheduled for Monday in Madison County District Court, was continued to July 13.
Possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders in Kentucky and is punishable by 1-5 years of incarceration with a $1,000-$10,000 fine.
Harrell, who played in college at Louisville, is a seven-year NBA veteran who has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. The Hornets acquired him from the Washington Wizards in a trade-deadline deal in February and he averaged 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds. He will become a free agent this summer and the Hornets have had no comment on the matter.
