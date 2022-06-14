Serena Williams appears set to play at Wimbledon after yearlong absence

Serena Williams, who counts seven Wimbledon titles among her 23 Grand Slam championships, indicated Tuesday morning that she plans to compete in the grass-court classic this summer.
Williams hasn’t competed since she slipped and injured a leg during Wimbledon’s first round last year, which sent her limping off Centre Court in tears, a hand over her heart as the crowd stood in tribute.
During her hiatus from the sport, her ranking has plunged to 1,208, well outside the cutoff for automatic entry to Grand Slam singles events. She could have entered Wimbledon using a protected ranking that’s afforded players sideline by long-term injury but chose not to. Instead, the All-England Club announced Tuesday that she would receive a wild-card entry.
Wimbledon gets underway June 27.
Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association announced Williams will team with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to play doubles at Eastbourne, a grass-court tuneup event that precedes Wimbledon by one week.
Williams, whose power, skill and competitiveness revolutionized women’s tennis since she won her first Grand Slam at the 1999 U.S. Open, has been seeking to equal Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles. Court claimed her titles between 1960 and 1973, a period that spanned the sport’s amateur and pro eras, as well as an era in which not all top players routinely contested the four majors.
Williams won her last major at the 2017 Australian Open.
After giving birth to her daughter, Olympia, that September, Williams returned to competition in 2018 and reached Wimbledon’s final, falling to Angelique Kerber. She contested the 2019 final, as well, but was edged by Simona Halep.
Women’s tennis is in a period of transition in the wake of then No. 1 Ashleigh Barty’s unexpected retirement, at 25, this spring. Until Tuesday, it wasn’t clear if Williams would return to competition at all.
Since then, Poland’s Iga Swiatek has dominated the sport.
Earlier this month, Swiatek, 21, claimed her second French Open championship, conceded just one set over the two weeks at Roland Garros and extending her winning streak to 35 matches in the process.
Heading into Wimbledon, Swiatek holds a commanding lead in the standings, with nearly twice as many ranking points (8,631) as her next competitor, Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit (4,511).
Swiatek’s best performance at Wimbledon came last year, when she reached the fourth round. She and Williams have never met on court.
French Open: Rafael Nadal steamrolled Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open championship and extend his men’s record number of Grand Slam titles to 22 — compared with 20 for rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in 68 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam just days after turning 21.
On the court: Tennis has an anger-management problem, and it’s getting worse.
John Feinstein: “Statistics are overused, but a handful of Nadal’s numbers go beyond breathtaking. He is 112-3 at Roland Garros, but he also has won eight majors off the red clay: two Australian Opens, two Wimbledons and four U.S. Opens.”
Under fire: French Open director Amélie Mauresmo defended her decision to schedule only one women’s match (compared with nine for men) for night sessions, saying she currently finds women’s tennis less attractive and less appealing than men’s.
The drop shot is back: As tennis shots go, the drop shot is more a chess move than a power play. A well-executed drop shot not only can take a player by surprise, it also can exploit a shaky vulnerability.
