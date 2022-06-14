What questions do you have about Stephen Strasburg’s setback? Ask The Post.

Well, there’s some news.
Because this story so affects the future of the local franchise here, we scrapped our original topic (goodbye, LIV golf and the U.S. Open) and replaced it with Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals. To help me out will be Nats beat writer Jesse Dougherty, who is on the ground every day.
We’ll begin answering at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but please feel free to submit questions at any point to the link below.
Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Catch up on The Post’s coverage of the Nationals:
Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.