Washington Spirit hiring Mark Krikorian to oversee soccer operations

Mark Krikorian, who built Florida State into an NCAA women’s soccer power, has agreed to become the Washington Spirit’s president of soccer operations and general manager, multiple people close to the situation said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Krikorian guided the Seminoles to 11 Final Four appearances in 17 seasons and won his third national title in December before resigning in April amid reported conflicts with Athletic Director Michael Alford and the administration.

Krikorian, 62, is expected to sign a multiyear contract with the Spirit and begin work immediately. At Florida State, he was the highest-paid coach in women’s college soccer with a salary of $450,000.

Krikorian and Spirit officials were not immediately available to comment.

Krikorian inherits a role that had been handled by Coach Kris Ward and former team president Ben Olsen, who left the National Women’s Soccer League organization this spring. Ward and several Spirit players, including NWSL Players Association President Tori Huster, were involved in the hiring process, people familiar with the talks said.

The Spirit won its first NWSL championship last season but has struggled this year: winless in 10 straight across all competitions and in eighth place in the 12-team league with a 1-3-5 record.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

