Army-Navy games to be played at five Northeast sites the next five seasons

Army-Navy football games will tour the Northeast over the next five years, the two institutions announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots will play host on Dec. 9, 2023. This will be the first time the game is played in that region and will coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.
FedEx Field in Landover, Md., is up next on Dec. 14, 2024 for the 125th playing of the game.
The Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium will host Dec. 13, 2025, as Baltimore holds the game for the seventh time — the first since 2016.
MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., the home field for the New York Jets and Giants, will be the site on Dec. 12, 2026 as New York marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11
The five-year rotation concludes at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 11, 2027. The Eagles’ home is this season’s site for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 10.
The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 62-53-7.
“We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process,” Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. “We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities.”
