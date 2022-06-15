Avalanche turns back Lightning to win thrilling Stanley Cup finals opener

Placeholder while article actions load

DENVER — The blast came off the stick of Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky just 83 seconds into the overtime, a one-timer from the right circle. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, so stout throughout these Stanley Cup playoffs, had no chance. Ball Arena went into a frenzy as the home team took a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup finals with a 4-3 win in a thrilling opener to the series.

Before Burakovsky’s heroics, the back-and-forth game saw Colorado jump out to an early 3-1 lead before the two-time defending champions roared back to tie it at 3 late in the second period. After a scoreless third period, extra time awaited.

Burakovsky, one of the heroes of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018, made sure it didn’t last long.

“I wasn’t thinking too much," Burakovsky said of the winner. “It was kind of a crazy feeling.”

The series resumes with Game 2 on Saturday night.

“The right team won the game,” Lighting Coach Jon Cooper said. “We got better in us. I don’t think by a country mile we gave them our best game.”

The Lightning, aiming to become the first team in nearly 40 years to win three straight titles (the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83), has won 11 consecutive playoff series dating back to the 2020 postseason.

“Guys just stuck with it. It was resiliency from the group," Avalanche Coach Jared Bednar said.

Colorado, despite its lack of finals experience, came out sharp. The Avalanche, who hadn’t made it out of the second round of the playoffs since 2002, jumped out to a 2-0 lead and took a commanding 3-1 advantage at first intermission.

Tampa Bay was unfazed, holding the game there until equalizing with a pair of goals in a 48-second span late in the second period.

Winger Nikita Kucherov deked past a Colorado defender before dishing to Ondrej Palat, who beat Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper to trim the deficit to 3-2. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev knotted the game a few ticks later with 6:21 left in the second.

Colorado hadn’t faced a team like the Lightning in the postseason, with Tampa Bay’s experience and elite goaltending from Vasilevskiy. But Vasilevskiy struggled in the charged atmosphere of Ball Arena to open the game. Before Game 1, Vasilevskiy had never allowed three or more goals in the first period of a playoff game in his career. He gave up three on 15 shots in the first period alone.

He held firm after that — until the overtime.

Kuemper, meanwhile, was in net for the first time since he suffered an upper-body injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. He said he was “100 percent” healthy heading into these finals and played like it in the first period. But his one lull in the second period left a tension-filled third period.

When Burakovsky ended it, Kuemper felt something more than relief.

“Just a bolt of energy, excitement," he said. "Obviously, I’m focused on not letting one in and trusting the guys that they’re going to get the job done down there. They went down there and made a beautiful play and put it in. I was as excited as everybody.”

Bednar expressed plenty of belief in his young team before Wednesday’s game.

​​ “Lots of experience, they know how to win, we get it,” Bednar said. “I feel like we’ve been preparing our team for this moment since Day One of training camp … They may have more experience, but we’re here to try to prove that we’re the best team in the league, and that’s where our mind-set is at.”

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring with a rebound in front at 7:47 of the first. Colorado doubled its lead less than two minutes later with forward Valeri Nichushkin’s goal from the high slot.

Tampa Bay finally got on the board after a breakaway hustle play from forward Nick Paul with 7:34 left in the first. Colorado responded five minutes later, with forward Artturi Lehkonen’s goal on the Avalanche’s five-on-three advantage, before Tampa Bay went on its run.

Amid the overtime loss, there was a bright spot for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay got a needed boost from center Brayden Point, who played in his first game since he suffered a lower-body injury during a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14. Point had a secondary assist in his return. Meanwhile, Colorado was still without Nazem Kadri and Andrew Cogliano after both underwent surgery for hand injuries suffered during the Western Conference finals.

Tampa Bay has faced adversity before in the postseason, most recently rallying to defeat the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals after it lost the first two games of that series. It rallied to win the next four. Now in a 1-0 hole in the finals, the Cup holders will need another comeback.

