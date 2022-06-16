FIFA set to announce host cities for 2026 World Cup

Placeholder while article actions load

FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, will name at least 16 venues Thursday to host games in the 2026 World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The announcement will come at 5 p.m. Eastern in New York. Fox Sports 1 and Spanish-language Universo will provide coverage.

At least 10 U.S. markets are expected to be selected from a field of 16, which includes a joint bid between Washington and Baltimore. Mexico and Canada have three candidates apiece.

Rarely in the tournament’s 92-year history has the nation’s capital (or its immediate area) not hosted World Cup games, but because FedEx Field in Landover, Md., received low grades from tournament officials, FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation this spring encouraged Washington and Baltimore to merge.

Under the revised proposal, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore would stage matches and the District would host large-scale watch parties on the National Mall and other ancillary events associated with the quadrennial men’s tournament.

Other contenders are Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Cincinnati, Nashville, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

All except Orlando proposed NFL stadiums. The minimum seating capacity for the World Cup is 40,000, which rules out most MLS facilities. (NFL and MLS teams share large stadiums in the Boston, Atlanta and Seattle markets.)

Each of the proposed Mexican venues — Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City — are expected to make the cut. Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver are vying for at least two Canadian slots.

The number of first-round games each venue will stage, as well as the specific locations of elimination matches, has not been determined. Though the eight round-of-16 matches will be held in each country, the quarterfinals and beyond will take place in the United States.

The World Cup was last held in the United States in 1994. Mexico hosted in 1970 and ’86. The 2026 tournament will be the first featuring 48 teams, an increase from 32, a number that has been in place since 1998.

The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar, which upset the United States for hosting rights in a vote the U.S. Justice Department said was wrought with improprieties. Because of the Middle East’s summer heat, the competition was pushed from its usual summer months to November and December.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

