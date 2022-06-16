Pitchers beware, the Nationals play Phillies in 19 of final 97 games

Placeholder while article actions load

Recounting the Washington Nationals’ most recent road trip, first baseman Josh Bell walked straight into what had prompted the interview to begin with. “New York was good, Cincy was good, Miami was good,” Bell said at his locker last weekend. “Wait, have we not been to Philly yet?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No, the Nationals haven’t. Nor, at the time, had the Philadelphia Phillies visited Nationals Park. But starting Thursday night, the Nationals (23-42) will face the division rival Phillies and Bryce Harper in 19 of their final 97 games. For the Phillies (32-31), a team riding the jolt from a midseason manager change, it will be 19 in 99. That’s almost 20 percent of Washington’s remaining contests, leading to a simple question.

Is seeing a club that often worse for hitters or pitchers? The answer seemed simple, too.

“In theory, we’re both getting a lot of close-up views of each other and tendencies are going to get easier to pick up,” Bell explained. “Like if I’m hot, I won’t think it matters but there’s a chance they can see why I’m hot and counter in an effective way. If I’m really getting beat by a guy, I may grow more comfortable with the repeated looks and snap out of it. It’s always a chess game, this will just add some new dimensions.”

“I mean, I could face them twice or even three times in a month?” Nationals starter Erick Fedde said. “I know we had some early games moved back because of the CBA negotiations, but that doesn’t feel good for anyone, right?”

Well, maybe not for a pitcher who has to navigate a tough lineup over and over. But the Phillies should welcome seeing the last-place Nationals this much in the coming months. The New York Mets are 8-2 against Washington, the Atlanta Braves are 4-2 after a sweep this week and the Miami Marlins are 8-1. Ultimately, the Mets’, Braves’ and Phillies’ records against the Nationals could be a big factor in who wins the National League East and contends for wild card spots.

And as for offenses benefiting from the scheduling quirk, the Phillies enter Thursday tied for the third-highest team home run percentage (3.4). The Braves, ranked second, just clubbed 13 homers in three games at Nationals Park. Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins will see some pitches to hit, to say the least.

The breakdown is five games in four days this week, three in July, four in August and seven in September. There’s also a good chance that, with the trade deadline on Aug. 2, the Nationals look much different for the final 11 meetings.

“My two starts against the Brewers are a good example of why this is tough,” said Fedde, who faced the Brewers in Milwaukee on May 20 and then in D.C. on June 10. “I can talk about this now because I won’t face them again. The first time, I threw so many cutters that by the end I knew Rowdy Tellez was basically saying to himself, ‘No matter what, I’m going to hit a cutter in this at-bat.’ ”

(Tellez did, for a two-run homer in the sixth inning.)

“But I also threw very few change-ups in that start,” Fedde continued. “So in the week leading up to my second outing against them, I worked on my change-up a lot, getting it to a point where I could throw it more. And there were a few instances where I got a weird swing or take and immediately watched a guy look at the big screen to see what the pitch was. They were confused. You can make those changes in two starts. But in three or four in a condensed period? It’s a lot harder. You only have so many pitches.”

Fedde threw 11 change-ups in that June game, well above his typical usage. But he and a few other pitchers shut down the idea of deliberately holding something back — a fourth pitch for a starter, maybe a third pitch for a reliever — if they might see a team again soon. The main goal, they explained, is to get the out in front of them. But reliever Steve Cishek did admit to considering future appearances in real time.

Last season, Cishek, 35, pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and saw a lot of the Seattle Mariners. That meant a handful of matchups with Kyle Seager, who Cishek showed a change-up to one lopsided game. Change-ups accounted for less than one percent of his pitches in 2021, according to FanGraphs. But since that specific at-bat had little bearing on the result, Cishek wanted to put the idea of a change-up in Seager’s head, thinking it may help him in their next matchup.

“If it’s a close game, I’m typically going to stick to my guns,” said Cishek, who mostly throws a fastball and slider. “I’m not going to bust my third pitch out, my change-up, unless I really need to. But if we’re up or down by a bunch, I’m more likely to throw pitches that I typically wouldn’t or go heavy with one of my two pitches to hide the other a bit. I don’t want them to see my better stuff if I can help it.”

So he would consider that approach in a stretch like this with the Phillies?

“Without a doubt,” Cishek said. “But pretty soon there won’t be many secrets between us.”

