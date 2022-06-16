Live updates Warriors take on the Celtics in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Before the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr used a little self-deprecation as he talked about how much the game has changed. Having contributed to multiple dynasties as a player and coach, Kerr can go back more than 30 years, but for a question about the creative ways teams hunt specific defenders, he focused on the dramatic shift over just the time he has spent directing the Golden State Warriors.

“It feels like it wasn’t this way when I first started coaching eight years ago,” Kerr said of NBA offenses that have evolved from finding mismatches to forcing them with their actions, screening and spacing. “Maybe over the last five or six years, it’s gotten more and more popular as we’ve had more and more three-point shooting, more five-out lineups, because the floor is so open. And all the switching, it’s hard to attack switches. I think that’s the reason for the hunting over the last few years.”

Then Kerr, a great shooter not known for defense, made fun of himself.

“I’m glad they didn’t have it, like, 25 years ago,” Kerr said. “That wouldn’t have gone well for me.”

Over the past decade, Kerr has been at the forefront of an innovative NBA era, a period in which first-time coaches with fresh ideas have dominated the Finals stage and tinkered appropriately with the sport’s best practices to match the evolving skills of modern players. In 2015, Kerr won the NBA title during his first season as a coach, and with the Warriors holding a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics, they could clinch their fourth title in eight seasons Thursday night in Boston. But Kerr will have to find a way to outmaneuver Ime Udoka, the latest clever rookie coach to guide a team to the Finals.