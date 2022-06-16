Sue Bird will end her legendary WNBA career after this season

Read more on the WNBA

Washington Mystics: Elena Delle Donne is competing against herself now.

Detained in Moscow: The U.S. government is now characterizing Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia as a “wrongful detainment” and her detention has been extended. As the WNBA season continues, Griner’s absence should rattle the country, writes Jerry Brewer. Why do WNBA stars flock to Russia? It’s not just the money.

Profile: Chiney Ogwumike is on a tireless quest to have it all. The Los Angeles Sparks forward and ESPN personality who just turned 30 has a checklist for her next 10 years that includes marriage, children and launching a media business.

Candace Buckner: “While men routinely coach women at basketball’s highest levels, the same opportunities do not exist, yet, in reverse.”

League growth strategy: The WNBA added $75 million to its coffers through a capital raise that brought in new investments. However, the lack of roster spots is an expanding problem.