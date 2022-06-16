U.S. Open live updates Rory McIlory, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas chase another major title

With the U.S. Open underway, here’s a look at some of the more intriguing groups who will take the course in the morning.

All times Eastern.

7:18 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

Here we have the defending U.S. Open champion (Rahm), the defending British Open champion (Morikawa) and the defending U.S. Amateur champion (Piot, who also is the first LIV Golf defector to tee off Thursday).

7:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

Spieth, who was battling a stomach bug Wednesday during practice, has been in good form, with a win and two other top-7 finishes in his last five tournaments. Homa also has a recent win, at the Wells Fargo in early May, and was last seen finishing T-5 among a strong field at the Memorial.

7:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

McIlroy and Matsuyama have combined to win five majors, and Schauffele has never finished worse than seventh in five trips to the U.S. Open.

8:02 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris