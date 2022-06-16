U.S. Open live updates Rory McIlory, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas chase another major title

Men’s golf remains at the center of the sporting universe this week, as the world’s top players converge on the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. for the 122nd U.S. Open. After a tumultuous stretch that’s seen multiple star players defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the lucrative, Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series, the USGA can only hope that the competition now seizes the spotlight.
The 156-player field features several notables who have migrated to LIV Golf, including past champions Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Phil Mickelson, who spent part of Monday taking uncomfortable questions from the media about his decision to join the nascent tour. Plenty of PGA mainstays are also in Boston, led by Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champ, who has been outspoken in opposing LIV Golf.
One big name not participating is Tiger Woods, who played in the first two majors of this year but announced last week that he would take this week off, adding “my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”
The first groups teed off Thursday at 6:45 a.m. As of 8:07 a.m., six players had the lead at 1 under par: Hayden Buckley, amateur Travis Vick, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley.
Follow along for live updates.
