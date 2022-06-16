The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

U.S. Open live updates Rory McIlory, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas chase another major title

Erik Barnes was one of the first players on the course on Thursday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Updated June 16, 2022 at 8:27 a.m. EDT|Published June 16, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Men’s golf remains at the center of the sporting universe this week, as the world’s top players converge on the Country Club in Brookline, Mass. for the 122nd U.S. Open. After a tumultuous stretch that’s seen multiple star players defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the lucrative, Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series, the USGA can only hope that the competition now seizes the spotlight.

The 156-player field features several notables who have migrated to LIV Golf, including past champions Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as Phil Mickelson, who spent part of Monday taking uncomfortable questions from the media about his decision to join the nascent tour. Plenty of PGA mainstays are also in Boston, led by Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champ, who has been outspoken in opposing LIV Golf.

One big name not participating is Tiger Woods, who played in the first two majors of this year but announced last week that he would take this week off, adding “my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

The first groups teed off Thursday at 6:45 a.m. As of 8:07 a.m., six players had the lead at 1 under par: Hayden Buckley, amateur Travis Vick, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley.

Follow along for live updates.

Everything you need to know about the 2022 U.S. Open

What to know

  • Defending champion Jon Rahm is one of the favorites, along with McIlroy, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Masters winner Scottie Scheffler. As of 7:55 a.m., amateur Travis Vick and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa were the only players under par at 1 under.
  • Broadcast coverage of the first round begins at 9:30 a.m. on USA Network, and will run until 2 p.m. NBC then picks up the action until 5 p.m., when USA will take back over until 7 p.m. The first round can also be streamed at Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
  • The weather in Brookline looks good for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures expected to top out near 80. Winds will be from the south to southwest at 10-20 mph.
