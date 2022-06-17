Bob Brown, a beloved two-sport D.C. prep coach, dies at 71

Placeholder while article actions load

Bullis basketball coach Bruce Kelley was at the Laurel Park racetrack on a warm spring afternoon in 2007, hoping it’d be his lucky day. Kelley, a horse racing novice, was courting a competitor, Bob Brown, and looking to develop chemistry after asking the former St. Albans High School coach to join his staff.

Kelley and Brown placed $5 bets on three races, and the first two horses they picked won. During the final race, the duo lamented a likely loss before their horse seized a comeback victory. Kelley and Brown laughed and hugged, and Kelley used his winnings to buy them lunch. Their earnings were hardly life-changing, but that moment helped Kelley forge a lasting bond with Brown, whose 14 years as an assistant coach at Bullis formed the second act of a decades-long coaching career considered one of the most impressive in D.C., Maryland and Virginia high school basketball history.

Brown, who also coached baseball at St. Albans, died this week at 71, according to close friends.

“For 40 years, he’s coached high school sports in this area,” Kelley said in a recent phone interview. “There’s no one else like him.”

Brown served as baseball coach of St. Albans, the all-boys private school in Northwest D.C., from 1976 to 1990, winning 11 Interstate Athletic Conference championships, including 10 straight from 1978 to 1987.

But he was best known for his run as the St. Albans basketball coach, from 1986 through 2007, when he won more than 300 games and five IAC championships. Under Brown, the program developed a reputation for punching above its weight, especially during the 1992-93 season. It beat some of the region’s top-ranked teams that year, including No. 1 Anacostia and No. 5 DeMatha.

Brown was known for his unpredictable defensive schemes, his knack for experimentation and his enthusiastic pursuit of top competition, whether that took his basketball teams to local powerhouses or his baseball teams to small towns in South Florida.

Brown also developed a reputation for his character.

Anwar McQueen, a star guard who played on the 1992-93 team, recalls an episode when he overslept, awaking too late to make the team’s flight to Vero Beach, where they were to play games in Florida. McQueen felt he had let the team down and he anticipated his punishment. Instead, Brown picked him up and they made a 17-hour drive to Florida, during which Brown shared stories about past players and summer road trips to Las Vegas.

“That’s my most memorable experience with him,” McQueen said. “It was indirectly deemed as punishment for me missing the flight but I really got to know him. It really led to another level of personal trust and respect for one another.”

Brown stayed in touch with McQueen and advised his former player before McQueen pursued his own coaching career, which included a stop at Morgan State. Brown did the same for several other players who followed a similar path, including Craig Brown (no relation), who become his primary caregiver.

“Our family just loved him,” Craig Brown said of his former basketball coach. “My wife is so taken aback.”

Despite his success at St. Albans, the school dismissed Brown in 2007, seeking a fresh face for its basketball program after more than three decades, according to a former administrator. The decision upset former players and even competitors, including Kelley, who offered Brown an assistant coaching job and eagerly opened the floor for Brown’s input and influence — which contributed to another six championships.

“He was an assistant coach, friend, co-coach, colleague and mentor,” Kelley said. “I’ve been doing this a while, but he’d been doing it twice as long. He’d say, ‘Look, when we played Spingarn back in ’87, this is what we did.’ Or, ‘I tried this against DeMatha back in ’91.’ He’d always tell me if I was pushing the guys too hard or being too critical. And he was always on me to play more zone.”

Brown was a key staffer at Bullis until 2020, when the pandemic and a right leg amputation curbed his physical involvement. He continued to dissect game film and share his advice with Kelley over the phone.

Kelley hoped to reintegrate Brown as a consultant. He said that idea excited Brown during their last conversation. But on Tuesday, Kelley received a call from Craig Brown, who’d visited his old coach’s home and found he had died. Craig Brown said the medical examiner suspected a heart attack within the previous 48 hours.

In the days since, former players and colleagues have checked in on each other and exchanged stories about Brown’s exploits as the owner of a popular concession stand or the time he prank-called an opposing coach, pretending to be the league commissioner.

Kelley tears up when he considers his fondest memory of Brown.

“It’s how he made my son feel as a basketball player,” he said. “My son was a JV player at Bullis, and like a lot of other boys, average. But Bob ran some plays for him and just made him feel like he was a better player than any other coach could, including me. I’m going to cry, because countless boys had that feeling for him.”

