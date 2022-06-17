MLS expected to award 2023 All-Star Game to Audi Field

Placeholder while article actions load

MLS is planning to award the 2023 All-Star Game to Audi Field, bringing the summer exhibition to Washington for the first time since 2004, people familiar with the selection process said Friday. An announcement seems likely next week. D.C. United and league officials said they did not want to comment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MLS held the All-Star Game at RFK Stadium in 2002 and 2004. The league’s marquee game, MLS Cup, was staged at RFK three times before the format changed in 2012 to reward hosting rights to the higher seed.

The All-Star Game format has fluctuated throughout its history, starting in 1996 with an East vs. West match. Between 2005 and 2019, the MLS all-stars faced prominent visiting clubs, including Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Since canceling the 2020 game because of the pandemic, the league has turned to a clash between select squads from MLS and Liga MX, the Mexican top division. This year’s game will take place Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. It’s unclear whether that MLS-Liga MX pairing will continue next season.

Advertisement

MLS has made a concerted effort to award the All-Star Game to clubs that are new to the league or have built new stadiums. Audi Field, which holds 20,000 spectators, opened in July 2018 and Allianz Field debuted in 2019. The only exception in recent years was Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2017, when Real Madrid visited.

Last year’s showcase was held at Banc of California Stadium, home to Los Angeles FC, a 2018 expansion team that christened its venue that same season.

The most recent All-Star Game in any sport to visit Washington was Major League Baseball’s in 2018 at Nationals Park.

GiftOutline Gift Article