MLS expected to award 2023 All-Star Game to Audi Field

MLS is planning to award the 2023 All-Star Game to Audi Field, bringing the summer exhibition to Washington for the first time since 2004, people familiar with the selection process said Friday.
The All-Star Game format has fluctuated throughout its history, starting in 1996 with an East vs. West match. Between 2005 and 2019, the MLS all-stars faced prominent visiting clubs, including Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Since canceling the 2020 game because of the pandemic, the league has turned to a clash between select squads from MLS and Liga MX, the Mexican top division. This year’s game will take place Aug. 10 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. It’s unclear whether that MLS-Liga MX pairing will continue next season.
MLS has made a concerted effort to award the All-Star Game to clubs that are new to the league or have built new stadiums. Audi Field, which holds 20,000 spectators, opened in July 2018 and Allianz Field debuted in 2019. The only exception in recent years was Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2017, when Real Madrid visited.
Last year’s showcase was held at Banc of California Stadium, home to Los Angeles FC, a 2018 expansion team that christened its venue that same season.
The most recent All-Star Game in any sport to visit Washington was Major League Baseball’s in 2018 at Nationals Park.