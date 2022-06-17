The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Test your Ryan Zimmerman knowledge with this expert-level quiz

By
June 17, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. EDT
Ryan Zimmerman on photo day at spring training in 2020. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
In a pregame ceremony Saturday at Nationals Park, Ryan Zimmerman will become the first Nationals player to have his jersey number retired. Washington’s first draft pick, who announced his retirement in February, established himself as the face of the franchise over the past 17 years while setting numerous team records and helping the Nationals win their first World Series title.

How well do you remember some of the biggest moments and accomplishments of Mr. Walk-Off’s career? Test your Zimmerman trivia knowledge with this expert-level quiz. (And don’t be discouraged by a low score; even Zimmerman failed to reach base more than 60 percent of the time.)

See the quiz here.

