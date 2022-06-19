Matt Fitzpatrick digs out of the sand to win U.S. Open for first major title

Placeholder while article actions load

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A young golf savant with a fastidious nature and a future lit up by his will and his talent found himself a dandy present Sunday evening under the clouds near Boston. Matt Fitzpatrick became the sport’s latest major winner and the U.S. Open champion, and he did it from some inadvisable sand.

From that sand, on the left side of the 18th fairway, Fitzpatrick forged the shot likely to stoke reminiscence when this rowdy 122nd U.S. Open becomes a matter of the distant past. Ahead by one shot at 6 under par, locked in a place on that hole that all the golfers and all the golf analysts tell you you mustn’t go, Fitzpatrick launched one unflinchingly to the green as if it had emerged from sanguine grass.

It landed there and stopped 19 feet away, so that when he two-putted for par and then watched Will Zalatoris barely miss a 14-footer that would have tied things, Fitzpatrick, 27, became the first Englishman to win the U.S. Open since Justin Rose in 2013 and only the second since Tony Jacklin in 1970. He won by one shot over Zalatoris and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who continued flinging achievements on a pile of them he has gathered during a four-month, four-win binge since February.

Fitzpatrick did it after a day of gripping competition in which he, Zalatoris and Scheffler separated themselves for a three-man tussle at the top, each grabbing the lead at some point. He did it to relegate Zalatoris, that 25-year-old habitual contender in major tournaments, to a third runner-up finish and a sixth top-10 finish in merely nine tries at the big four. And he did it on the same course on which he won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at 18, an experience he felt provided a genuine advantage this week on a course which seldom holds majors. It has staged the U.S. Opens of 1913, 1963, 1988 and 2022, the last a wildly successful event on a hard course that became almost as much a star as its players.

At the moment Fitzpatrick saw Zalatoris miss so narrowly, he also had his first win on the PGA Tour. It came as a career blossoms toward who-knows-where, with a world ranking figuring to zoom upward from its current No. 18. It came as a second straight top-five finish in majors, following his fifth-place showing last month at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, where he failed to menace Sunday.

It came through two hells of inconveniences.

The first happened on No. 15, when Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris stood tied at 5 under and Fitzpatrick teed off wide right into one of those deals where a player needs to part the crowd just to take the shot. Well, he drilled it through those masses, too high and bright to harm anyone, while high and bright enough to reach the green and take up shop almost 19 feet from the cup.

His birdie from there rolled right down the boulevard without much doubt, while Zalatoris played from rough on the other side of the fairway and made a bogey. Now they stood two shots apart. Zalatoris remedied that somewhat with a brilliant birdie from nine feet on par-3 No. 16 to add pressure, and they came to No. 18 with Scheffler just done at 5 under after his 67, with Zalatoris at 5 under and Fitzpatrick at 6 under.

Fitzpatrick promptly hooked it into that sand.

Then he gamely hit it out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

