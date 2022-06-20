Capitals re-sign Brett Leason, Beck Malenstyn to two-year deals

Placeholder while article actions load

The Washington Capitals re-signed forwards Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn in a pair of depth moves, the team announced Monday. Leason, 23, and Malenstyn, 24, both signed two-year deals. Leason signed a one-way, $1.55 million contract. He made his NHL debut last season and had three goals and three assists in 36 regular season games.

He made his NHL postseason debut in Game 2 of Washington’s first-round series against the Florida Panthers. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound winger filled in for Tom Wilson, who suffered an ACL tear in Game 1 and was unable to play the rest of the postseason. Wilson had surgery in late May to repair the tear in his left knee. The earliest he is expected to return is late November.

Leason played in the American Hockey League when he wasn’t used as a call-up in Washington last season, recording six goals and seven assists with the Hershey Bears.

Malenstyn’s $1.53 million deal is a two-way contract for the first year and a one-way contract the second year. He scored one goal in 12 games for Washington in his rookie season and spent the majority of last year with the Bears, scoring 10 goals and recording six assists. He will probably start in Hershey next season.

The news of these signings comes days after the Capitals announced that two players underwent surgery. Center Nicklas Backstrom had left hip resurfacing surgery Friday, a procedure that the team said will require a “lengthy recovery process.” The Capitals provided no timetable for Backstrom’s expected return.

Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev underwent a surgical labral repair on his left shoulder. He is expected to miss four to five months. Alexeyev made his NHL debut with the Capitals last season but mainly played in the AHL.

