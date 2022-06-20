Daniel Snyder reiterates refusal to testify, escalating tensions

Placeholder while article actions load

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reiterated his refusal to participate in a June 22 congressional hearing about the team’s workplace via a letter from his lawyer Monday. In the letter, Snyder does not close the door on speaking to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about the team’s workplace but makes clear that he would do so only if certain conditions are met.

The two-page letter from lawyer Karen Patton Seymour, who is representing Snyder in this matter, to Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the panels’ chairwoman, restates his “long-standing business conflict, for which he is out of the country.” It also restates concerns about “fundamental notions of fairness and due process.”

In response, a committee spokesperson noted that the panel “has been more than accommodating” in several respects, including allowing Snyder to testify remotely from France.

Advertisement

“The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The exchange represents the latest volley of correspondence between Snyder and the panel over whether, when and under what conditions he will testify under oath about long-standing sexual harassment and toxicity reported by dozens of former employees.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will testify at Wednesday’s hearing remotely.

In a six-page letter to Snyder’s lawyer Friday, Maloney wrote that she found no valid reason he couldn’t testify and urged him to reconsidering, offering to share certain information in advance as an “accommodation.” She set 9 a.m. Monday as the deadline for his reply.

The NFL declined to comment Monday on Snyder’s latest refusal.

Advertisement

The committee launched its investigation into the Commanders’ workplace and the NFL’s response to it in October 2021. After eight months of fact-finding, the panel views Snyder’s testimony as essential and believes he should make himself available.

If he declines to do so voluntarily, Maloney can issue a subpoena to compel his testimony. The ongoing discussion over what accommodations will and won’t be provided represents an effort to reach a compromise short of a subpoena.

As a result of the investigation, Maloney last week introduced legislation to rein in the abuse of nondisclosure agreements and nondisparagement agreements and create new protections for employees in all workplaces.

GiftOutline Gift Article