2022 Spring All-Met: Baseball first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for baseball:
Player of the Year
Amari Allen, utility, Jr., Sherwood
A dynamic pitcher with a 90-plus mph fastball and a powerful hitter who tied the state record for home runs in a season (13), Allen was a force in earning Sherwood its second straight Maryland 4A title. The Class 4A co-player of the year batted .516 for the season and had back-to-back multi-hit games in the semifinals and finals of the state tournament. On the mound, Allen went 9-0 with 81 strikeouts and a 0.56 ERA.
First team
Mason Butash, utility, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)
While powering the Eagles to their first Virginia Class 6 state title, Butash hit .551 with 30 RBI and 29 stolen bases. The Penn State commit also had four wins and a 2.72 ERA as a pitcher.
Ben Davis, C, Sr., Reservoir
The best catcher in the area, Davis hit .446 with five home runs and 24 RBI. The Howard County player of the year’s defense was unmatched, and he threw out eight of 11 would-be base stealers.
Caleb Estes, IF, Sr., Spalding
In leading the Cavaliers to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A title, the Maryland commit hit .405 with 28 RBI.
Carson Estridge, P, Sr., Battlefield
The West Virginia-bound ace went 7-2 with a 1.54 ERA, 60 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .180. Estridge was the first pitcher to get wins over eventual Virginia state champion Freedom and semifinalist Colgan.
Chris Hacopian, utility, Jr., Churchill
Maryland’s Gatorade player of the year hit 12 home runs with a .539 average en route to Churchill’s semifinal appearance. The co-Class 4A player of the year was also a stalwart defender at shortstop, and he pitched to an 8-0 record and a 1.15 ERA.
Scott Hodinko, utility, Sr., Chantilly
With a .431 average, eight doubles and 26 RBI, Hodinko was one of Virginia’s top infielders. He added three wins and 33 strikeouts on the mound for the Chargers.
Kyle Johnson, utility, Jr., Riverside
The Duke commit’s breakout season included a .529 batting average and 30 runs. Johnson also had a 2.27 ERA and struck out 79 batters.
Brayden Martin, IF, Jr., St. John’s
The Florida State commit was a steady presence in the infield for the Cadets and hit .398 with 10 doubles, 30 runs and 17 stolen bases.
Nicholas Morabito, OF, Sr., Gonzaga
D.C.’s Gatorade player of the year hit .545 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI as the Eagles won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles. The Virginia Tech commit was named WCAC co-player of the year.
Jack O’Connor, utility, Sr., O’Connell
The WCAC co-player of the year was lethal on the mound with a 6-1 record, 70 strikeouts and an 0.83 ERA. O’Connor also hit .380 with five home runs and 29 stolen bases.
Brady Powell, utility, Sr., Patuxent
Leading the Panthers within a game of a perfect season, Powell hit .446 with 33 RBI and 23 stolen bases. In 11 innings of work on the mound, he allowed no runs.
Tommy Roldan, utility, Jr., Georgetown Prep
One of the top left-handed pitchers in the area, the Virginia commit helped boost the Little Hoyas to a third consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference title as he hit .311 and struck out 51 batters while posting a 1.10 ERA.
Griffin Stieg, utility, Sr., McLean
An elite athlete and Virginia Tech commit, Stieg was dominant on the mound for the Highlanders with a 0.90 ERA, 93 strikeouts and a 9-1 record. The leadoff man hit four home runs and batted .368 with 20 walks in 68 plate appearances.
Beck Urofsky, utility, Sr. Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Despite missing five games due to injury, the Cornell commit hit .511 with 25 RBI and 15 runs. Urofsky added 29 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched.
Coach of the Year
Chad Carroll, Gonzaga
In his fourth season, Carroll guided the Eagles to a 23-12 record and their first WCAC title since 2000. Gonzaga went on to win the DCSAA championship as well.
Second team
Ryan Bouma, IF, Jr., Sherwood
Chet Bowling, C, Sr., La Plata
Brandon Cassedy, utility, Sr., Colgan
Jeff Delair, P, Sr., Patuxent
Alfonse Dello Russo, OF, Jr., Glenelg
Kyle Henson, utility, Sr., Herndon
Nick Karls, utility, Sr., Chesapeake
Kai Leckszas, utility, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Ryan Marohn, P, Jr., Freedom
Jaime Quinn-Irons, OF, Sr., South Lakes
Erik Rindner, C, Sr., Churchill
Cayden Suchy, utility, So., Dominion
Parker Thomas, utility, Jr., Spalding
Corbin Warner, utility, Sr., Arundel
Honorable mention
Dillon Adkins, OF, Fr., Chopticon
Michael Brogno Jr., utility, So., Mount Hebron
Aiden Carey, P, So., McLean
Ceph Christie, C, Jr., Dunbar
Thomas Downs, IF, Sr., Meridian
Mick Dwyer, utility, Sr., Bullis
Ryan Ertlschweiger, P, Sr., South Lakes
JJ Foti, IF, Sr., Yorktown
Ryan Grzesiak, P, Sr., Champe
Liam Houghton, IF, Sr., Good Counsel
Cameron Johnson, utility, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Ethan Jones, OF, Sr., Oakton
Anthony LaCosta, OF, Sr., Einstein
Brady Lencz, utility, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Michael Martin, OF, Sr., Southern
Carson Mayfield, utility, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Dylan Melton, utility, Jr., Glenelg Country
Jason Mendler, OF, Sr., Flint Hill
Bryson Moore, utility, Jr., Gonzaga
Shane Murphy, utility, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Tyson Nercessian, utility, Sr., DeMatha
Eje Okojie, OF, Jr., River Hill
Ryan Osinski, utility, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Alex Perrin, utility, Sr., Stone Bridge
Blake Pesante, P, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Terrion Pettus, OF, Fr., Magruder
Owen Pierce, utility, Sr., Chantilly
Elijah Pinckney, utility, Sr., Suitland
Ryan Prehoda, C, Jr., Lackey
Brett Renfrow, utility, Jr., Colgan
James Richardell, utility, Sr., Walter Johnson
Elias Rosario, IF, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Tanner Sanderoff, utility, Jr., Blake
Eddie Sargent, P, Sr., Spalding
Evan Schick, IF, Jr., Lake Braddock
AJ Shepard, C, Sr., Patriot
Raymond Smith Jr., utility, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Grayson Snead, IF, Jr., Battlefield
Nick Stergiou, utility, Sr., Broadneck
Ethan Walker, utility, Sr., Broad Run
James Walsh, C, Sr., Wootton
Liam Willson, utility, Jr., Herndon
Caelen Witcher, OF, So., Old Mill
Chad Yates, utility, Jr., Independence
Henry Zatkowski, utility, So., River Hill