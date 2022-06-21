2022 Spring All-Met: Baseball first team, second team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for baseball:

Player of the Year

Amari Allen, utility, Jr., Sherwood

A dynamic pitcher with a 90-plus mph fastball and a powerful hitter who tied the state record for home runs in a season (13), Allen was a force in earning Sherwood its second straight Maryland 4A title. The Class 4A co-player of the year batted .516 for the season and had back-to-back multi-hit games in the semifinals and finals of the state tournament. On the mound, Allen went 9-0 with 81 strikeouts and a 0.56 ERA.

First team

Mason Butash, utility, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)

While powering the Eagles to their first Virginia Class 6 state title, Butash hit .551 with 30 RBI and 29 stolen bases. The Penn State commit also had four wins and a 2.72 ERA as a pitcher.

Ben Davis, C, Sr., Reservoir

The best catcher in the area, Davis hit .446 with five home runs and 24 RBI. The Howard County player of the year’s defense was unmatched, and he threw out eight of 11 would-be base stealers.

Caleb Estes, IF, Sr., Spalding

In leading the Cavaliers to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A title, the Maryland commit hit .405 with 28 RBI.

Carson Estridge, P, Sr., Battlefield

The West Virginia-bound ace went 7-2 with a 1.54 ERA, 60 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .180. Estridge was the first pitcher to get wins over eventual Virginia state champion Freedom and semifinalist Colgan.

Chris Hacopian, utility, Jr., Churchill

Maryland’s Gatorade player of the year hit 12 home runs with a .539 average en route to Churchill’s semifinal appearance. The co-Class 4A player of the year was also a stalwart defender at shortstop, and he pitched to an 8-0 record and a 1.15 ERA.

Scott Hodinko, utility, Sr., Chantilly

With a .431 average, eight doubles and 26 RBI, Hodinko was one of Virginia’s top infielders. He added three wins and 33 strikeouts on the mound for the Chargers.

Kyle Johnson, utility, Jr., Riverside

The Duke commit’s breakout season included a .529 batting average and 30 runs. Johnson also had a 2.27 ERA and struck out 79 batters.

Brayden Martin, IF, Jr., St. John’s

The Florida State commit was a steady presence in the infield for the Cadets and hit .398 with 10 doubles, 30 runs and 17 stolen bases.

Nicholas Morabito, OF, Sr., Gonzaga

D.C.’s Gatorade player of the year hit .545 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI as the Eagles won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles. The Virginia Tech commit was named WCAC co-player of the year.

Jack O’Connor, utility, Sr., O’Connell

The WCAC co-player of the year was lethal on the mound with a 6-1 record, 70 strikeouts and an 0.83 ERA. O’Connor also hit .380 with five home runs and 29 stolen bases.

Brady Powell, utility, Sr., Patuxent

Leading the Panthers within a game of a perfect season, Powell hit .446 with 33 RBI and 23 stolen bases. In 11 innings of work on the mound, he allowed no runs.

Tommy Roldan, utility, Jr., Georgetown Prep

One of the top left-handed pitchers in the area, the Virginia commit helped boost the Little Hoyas to a third consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference title as he hit .311 and struck out 51 batters while posting a 1.10 ERA.

Griffin Stieg, utility, Sr., McLean

An elite athlete and Virginia Tech commit, Stieg was dominant on the mound for the Highlanders with a 0.90 ERA, 93 strikeouts and a 9-1 record. The leadoff man hit four home runs and batted .368 with 20 walks in 68 plate appearances.

Beck Urofsky, utility, Sr. Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Despite missing five games due to injury, the Cornell commit hit .511 with 25 RBI and 15 runs. Urofsky added 29 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched.

Coach of the Year

Chad Carroll, Gonzaga

In his fourth season, Carroll guided the Eagles to a 23-12 record and their first WCAC title since 2000. Gonzaga went on to win the DCSAA championship as well.

Second team

Ryan Bouma, IF, Jr., Sherwood

Chet Bowling, C, Sr., La Plata

Brandon Cassedy, utility, Sr., Colgan

Jeff Delair, P, Sr., Patuxent

Alfonse Dello Russo, OF, Jr., Glenelg

Kyle Henson, utility, Sr., Herndon

Nick Karls, utility, Sr., Chesapeake

Kai Leckszas, utility, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Ryan Marohn, P, Jr., Freedom

Jaime Quinn-Irons, OF, Sr., South Lakes

Erik Rindner, C, Sr., Churchill

Cayden Suchy, utility, So., Dominion

Parker Thomas, utility, Jr., Spalding

Corbin Warner, utility, Sr., Arundel

Honorable mention

Dillon Adkins, OF, Fr., Chopticon

Michael Brogno Jr., utility, So., Mount Hebron

Aiden Carey, P, So., McLean

Ceph Christie, C, Jr., Dunbar

Thomas Downs, IF, Sr., Meridian

Mick Dwyer, utility, Sr., Bullis

Ryan Ertlschweiger, P, Sr., South Lakes

JJ Foti, IF, Sr., Yorktown

Ryan Grzesiak, P, Sr., Champe

Liam Houghton, IF, Sr., Good Counsel

Cameron Johnson, utility, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Ethan Jones, OF, Sr., Oakton

Anthony LaCosta, OF, Sr., Einstein

Brady Lencz, utility, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Michael Martin, OF, Sr., Southern

Carson Mayfield, utility, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Dylan Melton, utility, Jr., Glenelg Country

Jason Mendler, OF, Sr., Flint Hill

Bryson Moore, utility, Jr., Gonzaga

Shane Murphy, utility, Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Tyson Nercessian, utility, Sr., DeMatha

Eje Okojie, OF, Jr., River Hill

Ryan Osinski, utility, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Alex Perrin, utility, Sr., Stone Bridge

Blake Pesante, P, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Terrion Pettus, OF, Fr., Magruder

Owen Pierce, utility, Sr., Chantilly

Elijah Pinckney, utility, Sr., Suitland

Ryan Prehoda, C, Jr., Lackey

Brett Renfrow, utility, Jr., Colgan

James Richardell, utility, Sr., Walter Johnson

Elias Rosario, IF, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Tanner Sanderoff, utility, Jr., Blake

Eddie Sargent, P, Sr., Spalding

Evan Schick, IF, Jr., Lake Braddock

AJ Shepard, C, Sr., Patriot

Raymond Smith Jr., utility, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Grayson Snead, IF, Jr., Battlefield

Nick Stergiou, utility, Sr., Broadneck

Ethan Walker, utility, Sr., Broad Run

James Walsh, C, Sr., Wootton

Liam Willson, utility, Jr., Herndon

Caelen Witcher, OF, So., Old Mill

Chad Yates, utility, Jr., Independence

Henry Zatkowski, utility, So., River Hill

