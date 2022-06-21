2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:
Player of the Year
Eliot Dubick, A, Sr., Churchill
The University of Maryland signee powered the Potomac public school to Montgomery County’s first state championship — for boys or girls — in one of the all-time best seasons for a player from the state. In Churchill’s 15-7 win over Broadneck for the 4A title, Dubick had four goals and six assists to tie the Maryland record for points in a championship game. In the semifinals the previous week, he scored or assisted all of Churchill’s goals in its 10-8 win against Sherwood. Dubick finished with 73 goals and 94 assists, breaking Maryland’s single-season points record by 20.
First team
George Acton, D, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
The Georgetown commit led the Saints to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game while causing 35 turnovers.
Timothy ‘Mac’ Eldridge, FO, Sr., Georgetown Prep
The Virginia signee won 85 percent of his faceoffs as the Little Hoyas reached their second consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship game.
Riley Figueiras, D, Sr., St. John’s
The Syracuse signee commanded the defense for the country’s top team, which allowed 5.2 goals per game against many of the other top teams in the U.S.
Caleb Fyock, G, Jr., St. John’s
The Ohio State commit saved 68 percent of shots directed at him to help the Northwest Washington private school finish undefeated.
Will McCulloch, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
The Loyola University Maryland signee had 78 goals and 67 assists for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion.
Charlie Muller, D, Sr., Bullis
After the Harvard commit returned from a fractured thumb April 7, the Potomac private school won 10 consecutive games and the IAC title.
Luke Rhoa, M, Sr., St. John’s
The Syracuse signee was the engine for the country’s top team as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion scored in double-digits in all 19 games.
George Stamos, D, Sr., West Potomac
The Maryland signee carried the Wolverines to their first Virginia regional championship. He led the Fairfax County team in goals (30), assists (31), caused turnovers (69) and groundballs (163).
Joaquin Villagomez, A, Sr., Severna Park
The Towson signee had 68 goals and 23 assists as the Anne Arundel County powerhouse won its sixth consecutive state championship.
Tucker Wade, A, Jr., Bullis
The Princeton commit had 46 goals and 46 assists as the Bulldogs claimed the IAC title and qualified for the Geico Nationals semifinals.
Michael Weisshaar, M, Sr., Spalding
The Towson commit transformed the Cavaliers from an afterthought into a contender in the MIAA A Conference. This season, the Under Armour all-American posted 60 goals and 21 assists.
Coach of the Year
Nick Worek, Riverside
Since starting the Loudoun County program in 2016, Worek has guided the Rams to four state championships. In this year’s Class 5 final, Riverside beat Briar Woods, 15-3, despite its star player exiting with an injury three minutes in. This was the second consecutive year the Rams won the Class 5 title game by at least 12 goals and finished undefeated against public school competition. Riverside also became a threat outside Virginia in April, when it defeated Gonzaga for its first win over a private school powerhouse.
Second team
Cullen Brown, D, Sr., Landon
Richard Checo, D, Sr., St. John’s
Ryan Duenkel, A, So., St. John’s
Aidan Fairchild, D, Sr., Patriot
Mac Haley, A, Sr., St. John’s
Nate Kabiri, A, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Gavin Levay, D, Sr., Madison
Charlie Reynolds, A, Sr., Robinson
Marco Signorello, M, Sr., Paul VI
Ryan Splaine, M, Sr., Gonzaga
Hunter Taylor, G, Sr., Landon
Zachary Walsh, A, Sr., Patriot
Honorable mention
Drew Ambrose, A, Jr., Potomac School
Everett Armstead, G, Sr., Mount Hebron
Chase Band, A, Jr., Bullis
Tommy Bonavita, M, Sr., Gonzaga
Evan Boswell, M, Sr., Riverside
Carson Boyle, A, Sr., Paul VI
Colin Burns, A, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Colin ‘Mac’ Christmas, D, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Witt Crawford, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Austin Cunningham, D, Jr., Gonzaga
Caulley Deringer, A, Jr., Episcopal
Patrick Ferguson, D, Sr., Yorktown
John Gardiner, A, So., Gonzaga
Reid Gills, FO, So., Severn
Nick Golini, A, Jr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Tommy Gross, G, Sr., The Heights
Pasha Hakimi, D, Jr., St. Albans
Will Hopkins, A, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Cole Jones, A, Sr., Riverside
Bennett Kasoff, M, Sr., Riverside
Gavin Kelly, A, Sr., St. John’s
Michael Kuligowski, FO, Sr., Langley
Nate Levicki, D, Sr., Broadneck
Sam McAvoy, M, Jr., Lake Braddock
Sam Muir, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Austin Nevins, A, Sr., Battlefield
Graham Parker, M, Jr., DeMatha
Donovan Powell, A, Sr., Huntingtown
Riley Reese, D, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Race Ripley, A, Sr., Spalding
Alex Ross, D, Sr., Spalding
Grayson Schmidt, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Ryan Schrier, A, Sr., Spalding
Jack Schubert, A, Jr., Lake Braddock
Ashby Shepherd, G, Jr., Severna Park
Jacob Todd, A, Jr., Severn
Vincent Trujillo, M, Sr., St. John’s
Jackie Weller, FO, Jr., St. John’s
Cooper Wiley, A, Sr., Justice
Maliik Wood, A, Jr., DeMatha