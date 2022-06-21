2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ lacrosse:

Player of the Year

Eliot Dubick, A, Sr., Churchill

The University of Maryland signee powered the Potomac public school to Montgomery County’s first state championship — for boys or girls — in one of the all-time best seasons for a player from the state. In Churchill’s 15-7 win over Broadneck for the 4A title, Dubick had four goals and six assists to tie the Maryland record for points in a championship game. In the semifinals the previous week, he scored or assisted all of Churchill’s goals in its 10-8 win against Sherwood. Dubick finished with 73 goals and 94 assists, breaking Maryland’s single-season points record by 20.

First team

George Acton, D, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

The Georgetown commit led the Saints to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game while causing 35 turnovers.

Timothy ‘Mac’ Eldridge, FO, Sr., Georgetown Prep

The Virginia signee won 85 percent of his faceoffs as the Little Hoyas reached their second consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference championship game.

Riley Figueiras, D, Sr., St. John’s

The Syracuse signee commanded the defense for the country’s top team, which allowed 5.2 goals per game against many of the other top teams in the U.S.

Caleb Fyock, G, Jr., St. John’s

The Ohio State commit saved 68 percent of shots directed at him to help the Northwest Washington private school finish undefeated.

Will McCulloch, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

The Loyola University Maryland signee had 78 goals and 67 assists for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion.

Charlie Muller, D, Sr., Bullis

After the Harvard commit returned from a fractured thumb April 7, the Potomac private school won 10 consecutive games and the IAC title.

Luke Rhoa, M, Sr., St. John’s

The Syracuse signee was the engine for the country’s top team as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champion scored in double-digits in all 19 games.

George Stamos, D, Sr., West Potomac

The Maryland signee carried the Wolverines to their first Virginia regional championship. He led the Fairfax County team in goals (30), assists (31), caused turnovers (69) and groundballs (163).

Joaquin Villagomez, A, Sr., Severna Park

The Towson signee had 68 goals and 23 assists as the Anne Arundel County powerhouse won its sixth consecutive state championship.

Tucker Wade, A, Jr., Bullis

The Princeton commit had 46 goals and 46 assists as the Bulldogs claimed the IAC title and qualified for the Geico Nationals semifinals.

Michael Weisshaar, M, Sr., Spalding

The Towson commit transformed the Cavaliers from an afterthought into a contender in the MIAA A Conference. This season, the Under Armour all-American posted 60 goals and 21 assists.

Coach of the Year

Nick Worek, Riverside

Since starting the Loudoun County program in 2016, Worek has guided the Rams to four state championships. In this year’s Class 5 final, Riverside beat Briar Woods, 15-3, despite its star player exiting with an injury three minutes in. This was the second consecutive year the Rams won the Class 5 title game by at least 12 goals and finished undefeated against public school competition. Riverside also became a threat outside Virginia in April, when it defeated Gonzaga for its first win over a private school powerhouse.

Second team

Cullen Brown, D, Sr., Landon

Richard Checo, D, Sr., St. John’s

Ryan Duenkel, A, So., St. John’s

Aidan Fairchild, D, Sr., Patriot

Mac Haley, A, Sr., St. John’s

Nate Kabiri, A, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Gavin Levay, D, Sr., Madison

Charlie Reynolds, A, Sr., Robinson

Marco Signorello, M, Sr., Paul VI

Ryan Splaine, M, Sr., Gonzaga

Hunter Taylor, G, Sr., Landon

Zachary Walsh, A, Sr., Patriot

Honorable mention

Drew Ambrose, A, Jr., Potomac School

Everett Armstead, G, Sr., Mount Hebron

Chase Band, A, Jr., Bullis

Tommy Bonavita, M, Sr., Gonzaga

Evan Boswell, M, Sr., Riverside

Carson Boyle, A, Sr., Paul VI

Colin Burns, A, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Colin ‘Mac’ Christmas, D, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Witt Crawford, A, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Austin Cunningham, D, Jr., Gonzaga

Caulley Deringer, A, Jr., Episcopal

Patrick Ferguson, D, Sr., Yorktown

John Gardiner, A, So., Gonzaga

Reid Gills, FO, So., Severn

Nick Golini, A, Jr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Tommy Gross, G, Sr., The Heights

Pasha Hakimi, D, Jr., St. Albans

Will Hopkins, A, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Cole Jones, A, Sr., Riverside

Bennett Kasoff, M, Sr., Riverside

Gavin Kelly, A, Sr., St. John’s

Michael Kuligowski, FO, Sr., Langley

Nate Levicki, D, Sr., Broadneck

Sam McAvoy, M, Jr., Lake Braddock

Sam Muir, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Austin Nevins, A, Sr., Battlefield

Graham Parker, M, Jr., DeMatha

Donovan Powell, A, Sr., Huntingtown

Riley Reese, D, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Race Ripley, A, Sr., Spalding

Alex Ross, D, Sr., Spalding

Grayson Schmidt, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Ryan Schrier, A, Sr., Spalding

Jack Schubert, A, Jr., Lake Braddock

Ashby Shepherd, G, Jr., Severna Park

Jacob Todd, A, Jr., Severn

Vincent Trujillo, M, Sr., St. John’s

Jackie Weller, FO, Jr., St. John’s

Cooper Wiley, A, Sr., Justice

Maliik Wood, A, Jr., DeMatha

