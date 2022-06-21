2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ rowing first team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ rowing:

First team

Mac Fuqua, Sr., Wakefield

He catalyzed Wakefield’s transformation into a Virginia state champion just one year after the team finished in last place at the same regatta. The Yale commit had the fastest 2K score (6:03) in the area this year, which was also the best mark in school history.

Grant Gwadz, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Under the leadership of its Boston University recruit, Jackson-Reed’s top varsity eight boat was arguably the fastest in the country as it brought in first-place results at both the Stotesbury Cup and U.S. nationals. He dedicated the Stotesbury Cup title to his mother, Lisa Woods, who died days earlier.

Andrew Hohlt, Sr., Jackson-Reed

A national and Stotesbury champion, he helped his boat become the area’s first high school team since 2017 to qualify for the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta in England. Hohlt will compete for Cornell next year.

Aidan Kiley, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Rowing out of the stroke spot for the Barons, his work ethic and quiet leadership became a model for the fastest varsity eight boat, which won the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association championship regatta and Maryland/Delaware state championships.

Michael LesStrang, Sr., Gonzaga

Gonzaga’s top varsity eight boat was among the area’s most consistent this spring thanks to LesStrang’s prowess, as the team won silver medals at the WMIRA championships and U.S. nationals.

Decker Moy-Jacobs, Jr., Robinson

The junior served as Robinson’s team captain and led the boys’ varsity four boat, which won the Virginia state title in May and placed sixth at the Stotesbury Cup regatta.

Sam Peeler, Sr., Woodson

The six-seat and captain of Woodson’s varsity eight, he was one of the area’s fastest rowers as his team qualified for U.S. nationals. Peeler will row at Hobart next year.

Carter Steinberg, Sr., St. Albans

One of crew’s rare multi-sport athletes (he’s also a football standout), the Colgate commit’s talent helped keep St. Albans’ fastest varsity boat in contention a year after several rowers graduated to Ivy programs.

Luke Stroh, Sr., Gonzaga

Coach Andy Bacas said Stroh, a Boston University recruit, was one of the best coxswains he has worked with in 15 years of coaching. The senior steered Gonzaga’s varsity eight to multiple silver medal placements against some of the country’s fastest boats.

Ben Vogel, Sr., Yorktown

He guided the rising Yorktown program to a fourth-place finish at the Virginia state regatta and scored a 6:05 2k time that broke the school record by more than 12 seconds. He will row at Navy after graduating.

Paul Waxman, Sr., Whitman

Whitman’s top varsity boat captured a bronze medal at the Stotesbury Cup regatta, with the four-year rower’s leadership and expertise playing a significant role in the team’s continued success. Waxman is committed to Dartmouth College.

Coach of the Year

Joe McMullin, Jackson-Reed

If Jackson-Reed’s top varsity eight wasn’t the fastest boat in the country, it was certainly on the shortlist of potential contenders, as the boys won the scholastic national championship for the second time since McMullin took over in 2019. The team had sub-4:20 times at U.S. nationals and the Stotesbury Cup and will compete in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup at the Henley Royal Regatta in England.

Best boats

First Four: Robinson

Second Eight: Bethesda Chevy-Chase

First Eight: Jackson-Reed

Honorable mention

Shelby Bavin, Sr., Alexandria City

Max Blacksten, Jr., McLean

Kevin Carchia, Sr., O'Connell

Derek Cushman, Jr., Wakefield

Jack Drelichman, Sr., St. John’s

Jeremiah Fan, Sr., Walter Johnson

Nick Hessick, Sr., St. John’s

Luke Hoffman, So., McLean

Bronwen Holmes, So., Jackson-Reed

Haven Kaylor, Sr., Walter Johnson

Joe Laroski, Sr., St. Albans

Bennett Logan, Sr., Alexandria City

Reider McFeely, Jr., Bullis

Saul Meacham, Sr., Walter Johnson

Colin Mester, Sr., DeMatha

Fred Mulford, Jr., Quince Orchard

Ben Simpkins, Sr., Colgan

Tibor Teleki, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Preston Valentine, Sr., DeMatha

Ethan Winkler, Sr., Fairfax

