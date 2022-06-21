2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ spring soccer:

Player of the Year

Tristan Kickbush, F, Sr., Yorktown

A tall and strong forward, Kickbush has been at the center of a Yorktown program that dominated much of Northern Virginia the past two years. After helping the Patriots to a state championship appearance last spring, Kickbush played all 21 games this season and racked up 20 goals and eight assists as the Arlington program was again a team to beat. He is committed to Mary Washington University, where he plans to play as a goalkeeper.

First team

Bayron Banegas, GK, Sr., Lewis

The anchor of a stout Lancers defense, Banegas even scored a late equalizer in the team’s state quarterfinal appearance. He will play at Marymount.

Tai Bhalla, MF, Jr., Meridian

A do-everything defensive midfielder, Bhalla led a strong Mustangs defense while adding four goals and four assists this season.

Aidan Connolly, MF, Jr., Langley

A threat in the midfield or up top, the junior was a dynamic part of the state champions’ balanced attack. He finished with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Cole Fisher, D, Sr., Langley

Fisher was a key leader at the back for the Saxons, the only local team to take home a state championship this spring.

Ethan Frazier, F, Jr., Tuscarora

He was an unstoppable force for a Huskies team that reached the state quarterfinals this spring, as he totaled 27 goals and 12 assists.

Angel Garcia, MF, Sr., Briar Woods

The Virginia Wesleyan signee was the focal point of a potent Briar Woods attack, totaling 22 goals and seven assists.

Ethan Gregory, F, Sr., Oakton

The Maryland signee was one of the most dangerous players in the talent-packed 6D region, netting 12 goals for the Cougars.

Sean Kelsay, D, Sr., Washington-Liberty

The leader of the back line for a one-loss Generals team, Kelsay was tasked with shutting down strikers in one the area’s toughest regions.

Will Mahoney, D, Sr., McLean

He was the heart of a Highlanders team that came together in the postseason, piecing together a surprising run to the state semifinals. Mahoney will play at Binghamton.

Cooper Noseworthy, MF, Jr., Osbourn

A pace-setting midfielder, Noseworthy helped lead an Eagles team that carried an undefeated record all the way to the state quarterfinals.

A.J. Schuetz, F, Sr., Patriot

The Naval Academy signee shattered a program record with 27 goals this season for the Pioneers.

Coach of the year

Frank Spinello, Meridian

Spinello finished a long career at the Falls Church school by doing what he has so often done over the past two decades: help them to a state championship game. While his Mustangs finished as runners-up this year, Spinello has molded Meridian into one of the best soccer programs in the state. He helped the Mustangs to five state championships as a longtime assistant and then six as head coach, a role he took over in 2011. He retired at the conclusion of this season.

Second team

Brandon Bonilla, MF, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Lucas Caldas, F, Sr., Dominion

Alex Gardner, MF, Jr., Meridian

Frankie Gutierrez, D, Sr., Park View

Dylan Hirmas, D, Sr., Lewis

Sheraz Saadat, GK, Sr., Briar Woods

Chris Santisteban, D, Sr., Riverside

Noel Sotelo, F, Jr., Osbourn

Matthew Thissell, F, Jr., Riverside

Nate Woods, MF, Sr., Yorktown

Daniel Young, F, Sr., Fairfax

Honorable mention

Zayyan Ahmed, F, Sr., Heritage

Ryan Cassidy, MF, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Angel Chavez, F, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Mason Cunningham, MF, Sr., Yorktown

Michael Eberle, F, Sr., Forest Park

Ahmed Elgamal, F, So., Alexandria City

Aidan Faulkner, D, Sr., Madison

Jose Gutierrez, F, Jr., Edison

Matthew Guzman-Veizaga, MF, Jr., Tuscarora

Hector Hernandez-Beltran, F, Sr., Wakefield

Edwin Henriquez, F, Sr., Park View

Jalen Holliday, MF, Sr., McLean

Tarick Kamara, MF, Sr., Westfield

Charles Katzen, D, Sr., Centreville

Asher Kuzemka, MF, Sr., Robinson

Aidan Langley, GK, Sr., Yorktown

Matthew Lenert, F, Jr., Marshall

Ryan Lilly, F, Jr., Stone Bridge

Jack Lim, D, Sr, W.T. Woodson

Jorge Lopez Escobar, MF, Jr., Hayfield

Itzar Mejia Arteaga, D, Sr., Tuscarora

Terra Nagai, MF, Sr., Chantilly

Billy Oh, F, Sr., Langley

Ronaldo Oliva-Pineda, F, Sr., South Lakes

Michael Osafo, D, Sr., Justice

Anthony Pate, D, Sr., Briar Woods

Ryan Poplawski, MF, Sr., Oakton

Angel Rivas, D, Jr., Osbourn

Jose Reyes, MF, Sr., Dominion

Augi Rubino, MF, Sr., Stone Bridge

Kevin Sandoval, D, Jr., Osbourn Park

Manzi Silbo, MF, Jr., Battlefield

Ona Sinani, D, Sr., Langley

A.J. Smith, F, Sr., Meridian

Alex Stetz, D, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Jack Sturman, MF, Jr., Independence

Merlin Torres, MF, Sr., Lewis

Fredy Vargas, MF, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Benjamin Velazquez, MF, Sr., Gar-Field

Patrick Westphal, F, Sr., Herndon

