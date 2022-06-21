2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ spring soccer:
Player of the Year
Tristan Kickbush, F, Sr., Yorktown
A tall and strong forward, Kickbush has been at the center of a Yorktown program that dominated much of Northern Virginia the past two years. After helping the Patriots to a state championship appearance last spring, Kickbush played all 21 games this season and racked up 20 goals and eight assists as the Arlington program was again a team to beat. He is committed to Mary Washington University, where he plans to play as a goalkeeper.
First team
Bayron Banegas, GK, Sr., Lewis
The anchor of a stout Lancers defense, Banegas even scored a late equalizer in the team’s state quarterfinal appearance. He will play at Marymount.
Tai Bhalla, MF, Jr., Meridian
A do-everything defensive midfielder, Bhalla led a strong Mustangs defense while adding four goals and four assists this season.
Aidan Connolly, MF, Jr., Langley
A threat in the midfield or up top, the junior was a dynamic part of the state champions’ balanced attack. He finished with 12 goals and 10 assists.
Cole Fisher, D, Sr., Langley
Fisher was a key leader at the back for the Saxons, the only local team to take home a state championship this spring.
Ethan Frazier, F, Jr., Tuscarora
He was an unstoppable force for a Huskies team that reached the state quarterfinals this spring, as he totaled 27 goals and 12 assists.
Angel Garcia, MF, Sr., Briar Woods
The Virginia Wesleyan signee was the focal point of a potent Briar Woods attack, totaling 22 goals and seven assists.
Ethan Gregory, F, Sr., Oakton
The Maryland signee was one of the most dangerous players in the talent-packed 6D region, netting 12 goals for the Cougars.
Sean Kelsay, D, Sr., Washington-Liberty
The leader of the back line for a one-loss Generals team, Kelsay was tasked with shutting down strikers in one the area’s toughest regions.
Will Mahoney, D, Sr., McLean
He was the heart of a Highlanders team that came together in the postseason, piecing together a surprising run to the state semifinals. Mahoney will play at Binghamton.
Cooper Noseworthy, MF, Jr., Osbourn
A pace-setting midfielder, Noseworthy helped lead an Eagles team that carried an undefeated record all the way to the state quarterfinals.
A.J. Schuetz, F, Sr., Patriot
The Naval Academy signee shattered a program record with 27 goals this season for the Pioneers.
Coach of the year
Frank Spinello, Meridian
Spinello finished a long career at the Falls Church school by doing what he has so often done over the past two decades: help them to a state championship game. While his Mustangs finished as runners-up this year, Spinello has molded Meridian into one of the best soccer programs in the state. He helped the Mustangs to five state championships as a longtime assistant and then six as head coach, a role he took over in 2011. He retired at the conclusion of this season.
Second team
Brandon Bonilla, MF, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Lucas Caldas, F, Sr., Dominion
Alex Gardner, MF, Jr., Meridian
Frankie Gutierrez, D, Sr., Park View
Dylan Hirmas, D, Sr., Lewis
Sheraz Saadat, GK, Sr., Briar Woods
Chris Santisteban, D, Sr., Riverside
Noel Sotelo, F, Jr., Osbourn
Matthew Thissell, F, Jr., Riverside
Nate Woods, MF, Sr., Yorktown
Daniel Young, F, Sr., Fairfax
Honorable mention
Zayyan Ahmed, F, Sr., Heritage
Ryan Cassidy, MF, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Angel Chavez, F, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Mason Cunningham, MF, Sr., Yorktown
Michael Eberle, F, Sr., Forest Park
Ahmed Elgamal, F, So., Alexandria City
Aidan Faulkner, D, Sr., Madison
Jose Gutierrez, F, Jr., Edison
Matthew Guzman-Veizaga, MF, Jr., Tuscarora
Hector Hernandez-Beltran, F, Sr., Wakefield
Edwin Henriquez, F, Sr., Park View
Jalen Holliday, MF, Sr., McLean
Tarick Kamara, MF, Sr., Westfield
Charles Katzen, D, Sr., Centreville
Asher Kuzemka, MF, Sr., Robinson
Aidan Langley, GK, Sr., Yorktown
Matthew Lenert, F, Jr., Marshall
Ryan Lilly, F, Jr., Stone Bridge
Jack Lim, D, Sr, W.T. Woodson
Jorge Lopez Escobar, MF, Jr., Hayfield
Itzar Mejia Arteaga, D, Sr., Tuscarora
Terra Nagai, MF, Sr., Chantilly
Billy Oh, F, Sr., Langley
Ronaldo Oliva-Pineda, F, Sr., South Lakes
Michael Osafo, D, Sr., Justice
Anthony Pate, D, Sr., Briar Woods
Ryan Poplawski, MF, Sr., Oakton
Angel Rivas, D, Jr., Osbourn
Jose Reyes, MF, Sr., Dominion
Augi Rubino, MF, Sr., Stone Bridge
Kevin Sandoval, D, Jr., Osbourn Park
Manzi Silbo, MF, Jr., Battlefield
Ona Sinani, D, Sr., Langley
A.J. Smith, F, Sr., Meridian
Alex Stetz, D, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Jack Sturman, MF, Jr., Independence
Merlin Torres, MF, Sr., Lewis
Fredy Vargas, MF, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Benjamin Velazquez, MF, Sr., Gar-Field
Patrick Westphal, F, Sr., Herndon