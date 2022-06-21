2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ tennis first team, honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ tennis:
Player of the Year
Cyrus Zia, Fr., St. Albans
Zia persevered and proved mental mastery in his game. Never letting a lost set get in the way, the freshman became an expert of the comeback to win D.C. State Athletic Association and Interstate Athletic Conference trophies, all while demonstrating sportsmanship and class on the court.
First team
Alex Artazov, Jr., River Hill
The top player on a powerful team, Artazov led the Hawks to a landslide Maryland 3A state championship. Despite the squad occasionally struggling during the regular season, he pushed them to postseason success.
Aristotelis Bezianis, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Bezianis showed he can compete with some of the best players in the nation. He had to go searching throughout the country to find players who could test his skill, and he didn’t lose a single local set until the DCSAA singles final.
Jakob Esterowitz, Sr., Wootton
His only loss all season came days after he broke his wrist and refused to sit it out, an attitude that buoyed the team during tough competitions along its way to a Maryland 4A title and an individual gold medal for Esterowitz.
Matthew Staton, So., Colgan
Staton followed up a breakout freshman year with another impressive showcase as a sophomore. He successfully defended his Virginia Class 6 singles title while notching a series of United States Tennis Association tournament wins against the region’s best.
Charles Wood, Sr., DeMatha
After transferring to DeMatha, Wood had an immediate impact. Working through a back injury that threatened to derail his season, he took home the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference singles title and elevated his team to one of the best in the conference.
Cameron Zia, So., St. Albans
Zia alternated with his brother for the No. 1 spot on the team, completing a top-tier duo and filling multiple roles on the squad. In addition to sharing singles glory with Cyrus, they took home the DCSAA doubles title.
Coach of the Year
Betsy Tyskowski, Oakton
Tyskowski built a powerhouse squad known throughout Virginia for its depth. Rather than focusing on one star player, she designed a lineup that builds on each player’s strengths; it went undefeated, 20-0, and took home the Class 6 team title.
Honorable mention
Demetrios Bezianis, So., Sidwell Friends
Rohan Bhat, Sr., Poolesville
Mukundh Boopathi, So., Marriotts Ridge
Sid Dabhade, Jr., Lightridge
Aneesh Edara, Sr., Potomac School
Haidyn Green, Sr., Georgetown Day
Ethan Han, Jr., Churchill
Camilo Illanes, Sr., Sherwood
Aiden Kim, Sr., Chantilly
Noah Lewis, Jr., Quince Orchard
Shawn Lisann, Sr., Oakton
Lucas Pak, Jr., Chantilly
Rahul Prakash, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Aarush Rajanala, Fr., Riverside
Dean Rostom, So., Marshall
Madhav Samudrala, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
Jadran Saric, So., School Without Walls
Jack Sherner, So., Gonzaga
Vinh Tran, Sr., Oakton
Vincent Truong, Sr., W.T. Woodson