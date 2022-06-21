2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ tennis first team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ tennis:

Player of the Year

Cyrus Zia, Fr., St. Albans

Zia persevered and proved mental mastery in his game. Never letting a lost set get in the way, the freshman became an expert of the comeback to win D.C. State Athletic Association and Interstate Athletic Conference trophies, all while demonstrating sportsmanship and class on the court.

First team

Alex Artazov, Jr., River Hill

The top player on a powerful team, Artazov led the Hawks to a landslide Maryland 3A state championship. Despite the squad occasionally struggling during the regular season, he pushed them to postseason success.

Aristotelis Bezianis, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Bezianis showed he can compete with some of the best players in the nation. He had to go searching throughout the country to find players who could test his skill, and he didn’t lose a single local set until the DCSAA singles final.

Jakob Esterowitz, Sr., Wootton

His only loss all season came days after he broke his wrist and refused to sit it out, an attitude that buoyed the team during tough competitions along its way to a Maryland 4A title and an individual gold medal for Esterowitz.

Matthew Staton, So., Colgan

Staton followed up a breakout freshman year with another impressive showcase as a sophomore. He successfully defended his Virginia Class 6 singles title while notching a series of United States Tennis Association tournament wins against the region’s best.

Charles Wood, Sr., DeMatha

After transferring to DeMatha, Wood had an immediate impact. Working through a back injury that threatened to derail his season, he took home the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference singles title and elevated his team to one of the best in the conference.

Cameron Zia, So., St. Albans

Zia alternated with his brother for the No. 1 spot on the team, completing a top-tier duo and filling multiple roles on the squad. In addition to sharing singles glory with Cyrus, they took home the DCSAA doubles title.

Coach of the Year

Betsy Tyskowski, Oakton

Tyskowski built a powerhouse squad known throughout Virginia for its depth. Rather than focusing on one star player, she designed a lineup that builds on each player’s strengths; it went undefeated, 20-0, and took home the Class 6 team title.

Honorable mention

Demetrios Bezianis, So., Sidwell Friends

Rohan Bhat, Sr., Poolesville

Mukundh Boopathi, So., Marriotts Ridge

Sid Dabhade, Jr., Lightridge

Aneesh Edara, Sr., Potomac School

Haidyn Green, Sr., Georgetown Day

Ethan Han, Jr., Churchill

Camilo Illanes, Sr., Sherwood

Aiden Kim, Sr., Chantilly

Noah Lewis, Jr., Quince Orchard

Shawn Lisann, Sr., Oakton

Lucas Pak, Jr., Chantilly

Rahul Prakash, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Aarush Rajanala, Fr., Riverside

Dean Rostom, So., Marshall

Madhav Samudrala, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

Jadran Saric, So., School Without Walls

Jack Sherner, So., Gonzaga

Vinh Tran, Sr., Oakton

Vincent Truong, Sr., W.T. Woodson

