2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ track and field first team and honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track and field:
Athlete of the Year
Judson Lincoln IV, Sr., Oakland Mills
The Virginia Tech signee cleaned house in Maryland, winning state championships in the 100 meters (10.46 seconds), 200 (20.90) and 400 (47.42). He was also a member of the victorious 4x200 relay. Lincoln won 21 of the 22 individual finals he competed in throughout the year; he came in second in the 400 at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.
First Team
Colin Abrams, Fr., Magruder
The freshman announced his presence early and often, as he won Montgomery County and regional titles in the 400 and 800 meters. At states, Abrams finished fourth in the 400 (50.11 seconds) and third in the 800 (1 minute 54:11 seconds).
Tyler Baruch, Sr., Howard
At the 3A championships, he won the long jump (23 feet 11 inches) and triple jump (44-11). Baruch also finished fourth in the high jump.
Xavier Carmichael, Sr., Hayfield
The Post’s indoor track Athlete of the Year concluded his high school career with a Class 6 title in the 100-meter dash (10.54 seconds). He took second at the state meet in both the 200 (21.45) and the long jump (6-6) and third in the high jump.
Drew Dillard, So., Carroll
After Dillard captured the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference jump triple crown — high jump (6-8), long jump (23-3.25) and triple jump (47-2.75) — the sky is the limit. The sophomore also won the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympic Trojan Invitational in Charlotte (14.96) and 300 hurdles at the Mullins Russell Invitational in D.C. (40.53).
Austin Gallant, Sr., Battlefield
Gallant claimed Class 6 titles in the 400 meters (47.26), discus (169-5) and 4x400 relay. He also took third in the shot put (53-10) at the state meet.
Nyckoles Harbor, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Harbor drew attention when he ran a blistering 10.28-second 100-meter dash at the Mt. SAC Relays in California in April. He then followed it up with WCAC titles in the 100 (10.69) and 200 (21.17) as well as the 4x200 relay. Harbor tasted defeat just once this season — a close loss in the 4x100 during the WCAC championship.
Aidan McDuffie, Sr., Bullis
Following an array of injuries to start his high school career, McDuffie concluded his senior year with Interstate Athletic Conference championships in the 100 (10.61) and 200 meters (21.17). The senior played a major part in Bullis’s 4x400 relay finishing in a program-best second place at Penn Relays.
Jahari Miller, Sr., Jackson Reed
Miller dominated the D.C. sprint scene, claiming D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association titles in the 100 (11.07) and 200 meters (21.89) and D.C. State Athletic Association championships in the 100 (11.05) and 400 meters (49.44).
John O’Donnell, Sr., West Springfield
O’Donnell won the Class 6 800 meter title by 2½ seconds. The senior went undefeated in the 800 and 1600 meters this spring. He also ran the anchor leg of the Spartans’ nationally recognized 4x800 relay.
Sage Phillips, Sr., DeMatha
The senior took home the WCAC championship in the 400 meters (48.20) and 300 hurdles (38.24).
Adam Szatanek, Sr., Huntingtown
Szatanek’s personal best (54-3.5) propelled him to a state championship in the shot put. He was an inch away from also claiming the discus title (153-10).
Joshua Thompson, Sr., St. John’s
At the DCSAA championship meet, the Stanford football signee took first in 110-meter hurdles (15.12), 300 hurdles (39.85), and long jump (22-6).
Nnamdi Udeogu, Jr., Georgetown Prep
He won the IAC championship in the discus (152-3) and shot put (46-0.75). He also won a Maryland private school championship in the discus (150-9) and finished third there in the shot put (48-4.5).
Ryan Watson, Sr., Justice
At the National District track and field championships, he won the 800 (1:57.93) and 1,600 meters (4:31.27). He also claimed the 3,200 Occoquan regional title in a personal best 9:19.34.
Coach of the Year
Wellington “Buddy” Crutchfield, DeMatha
Despite major turnover within Crutchfield’s coaching staff, it was business as usual for the Stags, who won their third straight WCAC title.
Relays
4x100: Trevin McHargh, Judson Lincoln IV, Kanye Holland, Shane King (Oakland Mills) 41.29
4x200: Trevin McHargh, Judson Lincoln IV, Kanye Holland, Shane King (Oakland Mills) 1:25.45
4x400: Luke Schroeder, Aidan McDuffie, Myles Pendarvis, Oliver Bridges (Bullis) 3:11.90
4x800: Kyle LaJoye, Nasir Banks, Sean Cochran, John O’Donnell (West Springfield) 7:42.37
Honorable mention
Ethan Aidam, Jr., Oakland Mills
Quinn Ashbrook, Jr., Brentsville
Pierre Attiogbe, Jr., St. Albans
Aiden Beall, Sr., Battlefield
Ethan Bryant, Sr., Edison
Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Sr., Reservoir
Tyler Canaday, Sr., Severna Park
Timothy Cherry, Sr., Glenelg
Luke Coffin, Sr., Annapolis
Kevin Collins, Sr., North Point
Jack DeBaugh, Sr., Severna Park
Peter Djan, Sr., Potomac
Malcolm Douglas, Jr., School Without Walls
Dawson Grogan, Sr., DeMatha
Amir Green, Sr., Fairfax
Logan Harris, Sr., Gonzaga
Aki Harvey, Sr., Oakland Mills
Kanye Holland, Sr., Oakland Mills
Elham Huq, Sr., Oakton
Xavier Jemison, Sr., McLean
Robbie Jenkins, Sr., Madison
Brandon Kiefer, Sr., Severna Park
Micah Lachman, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Owen McArdle, Sr., Yorktown
Carlos Moore, Sr., St. John’s
Mykel Morman, Jr., Wise
Daniel Olorunyemi, Jr., C.H. Flowers
Jalen Riley, So., C.H. Flowers
Austin Rios-Colon, Sr., St. John’s
Tyrel Robinson, So., Gar-Field
Andre Samuel, Sr., McKinley Tech
Alonzo Sims, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Antonio Sims, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Kai Smith, Sr., Wise
David Warmington, Sr., Carroll
Ayden Wheless, Sr., Broadneck
Evans White, Sr., South County
Lamar Wilson, Sr., Northwood
Kelvin Winston, Fr., Gonzaga
Daniel Young, Sr., Loudoun County