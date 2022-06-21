2022 Spring All-Met: Boys’ track and field first team and honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for boys’ outdoor track and field:

Athlete of the Year

Judson Lincoln IV, Sr., Oakland Mills

The Virginia Tech signee cleaned house in Maryland, winning state championships in the 100 meters (10.46 seconds), 200 (20.90) and 400 (47.42). He was also a member of the victorious 4x200 relay. Lincoln won 21 of the 22 individual finals he competed in throughout the year; he came in second in the 400 at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.

First Team

Colin Abrams, Fr., Magruder

The freshman announced his presence early and often, as he won Montgomery County and regional titles in the 400 and 800 meters. At states, Abrams finished fourth in the 400 (50.11 seconds) and third in the 800 (1 minute 54:11 seconds).

Advertisement

Tyler Baruch, Sr., Howard

At the 3A championships, he won the long jump (23 feet 11 inches) and triple jump (44-11). Baruch also finished fourth in the high jump.

Xavier Carmichael, Sr., Hayfield

The Post’s indoor track Athlete of the Year concluded his high school career with a Class 6 title in the 100-meter dash (10.54 seconds). He took second at the state meet in both the 200 (21.45) and the long jump (6-6) and third in the high jump.

Drew Dillard, So., Carroll

After Dillard captured the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference jump triple crown — high jump (6-8), long jump (23-3.25) and triple jump (47-2.75) — the sky is the limit. The sophomore also won the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympic Trojan Invitational in Charlotte (14.96) and 300 hurdles at the Mullins Russell Invitational in D.C. (40.53).

Advertisement

Austin Gallant, Sr., Battlefield

Gallant claimed Class 6 titles in the 400 meters (47.26), discus (169-5) and 4x400 relay. He also took third in the shot put (53-10) at the state meet.

Nyckoles Harbor, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Harbor drew attention when he ran a blistering 10.28-second 100-meter dash at the Mt. SAC Relays in California in April. He then followed it up with WCAC titles in the 100 (10.69) and 200 (21.17) as well as the 4x200 relay. Harbor tasted defeat just once this season — a close loss in the 4x100 during the WCAC championship.

Aidan McDuffie, Sr., Bullis

Following an array of injuries to start his high school career, McDuffie concluded his senior year with Interstate Athletic Conference championships in the 100 (10.61) and 200 meters (21.17). The senior played a major part in Bullis’s 4x400 relay finishing in a program-best second place at Penn Relays.

Advertisement

Jahari Miller, Sr., Jackson Reed

Miller dominated the D.C. sprint scene, claiming D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association titles in the 100 (11.07) and 200 meters (21.89) and D.C. State Athletic Association championships in the 100 (11.05) and 400 meters (49.44).

John O’Donnell, Sr., West Springfield

O’Donnell won the Class 6 800 meter title by 2½ seconds. The senior went undefeated in the 800 and 1600 meters this spring. He also ran the anchor leg of the Spartans’ nationally recognized 4x800 relay.

Sage Phillips, Sr., DeMatha

The senior took home the WCAC championship in the 400 meters (48.20) and 300 hurdles (38.24).

Adam Szatanek, Sr., Huntingtown

Szatanek’s personal best (54-3.5) propelled him to a state championship in the shot put. He was an inch away from also claiming the discus title (153-10).

Advertisement

Joshua Thompson, Sr., St. John’s

At the DCSAA championship meet, the Stanford football signee took first in 110-meter hurdles (15.12), 300 hurdles (39.85), and long jump (22-6).

Nnamdi Udeogu, Jr., Georgetown Prep

He won the IAC championship in the discus (152-3) and shot put (46-0.75). He also won a Maryland private school championship in the discus (150-9) and finished third there in the shot put (48-4.5).

Ryan Watson, Sr., Justice

At the National District track and field championships, he won the 800 (1:57.93) and 1,600 meters (4:31.27). He also claimed the 3,200 Occoquan regional title in a personal best 9:19.34.

Coach of the Year

Wellington “Buddy” Crutchfield, DeMatha

Despite major turnover within Crutchfield’s coaching staff, it was business as usual for the Stags, who won their third straight WCAC title.

Relays

4x100: Trevin McHargh, Judson Lincoln IV, Kanye Holland, Shane King (Oakland Mills) 41.29

Advertisement

4x200: Trevin McHargh, Judson Lincoln IV, Kanye Holland, Shane King (Oakland Mills) 1:25.45

4x400: Luke Schroeder, Aidan McDuffie, Myles Pendarvis, Oliver Bridges (Bullis) 3:11.90

4x800: Kyle LaJoye, Nasir Banks, Sean Cochran, John O’Donnell (West Springfield) 7:42.37

Honorable mention

Ethan Aidam, Jr., Oakland Mills

Quinn Ashbrook, Jr., Brentsville

Pierre Attiogbe, Jr., St. Albans

Aiden Beall, Sr., Battlefield

Ethan Bryant, Sr., Edison

Jalen Booth-Mitchell, Sr., Reservoir

Tyler Canaday, Sr., Severna Park

Timothy Cherry, Sr., Glenelg

Luke Coffin, Sr., Annapolis

Kevin Collins, Sr., North Point

Jack DeBaugh, Sr., Severna Park

Peter Djan, Sr., Potomac

Malcolm Douglas, Jr., School Without Walls

Dawson Grogan, Sr., DeMatha

Amir Green, Sr., Fairfax

Logan Harris, Sr., Gonzaga

Aki Harvey, Sr., Oakland Mills

Kanye Holland, Sr., Oakland Mills

Advertisement

Elham Huq, Sr., Oakton

Xavier Jemison, Sr., McLean

Robbie Jenkins, Sr., Madison

Brandon Kiefer, Sr., Severna Park

Micah Lachman, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Owen McArdle, Sr., Yorktown

Carlos Moore, Sr., St. John’s

Mykel Morman, Jr., Wise

Daniel Olorunyemi, Jr., C.H. Flowers

Jalen Riley, So., C.H. Flowers

Austin Rios-Colon, Sr., St. John’s

Tyrel Robinson, So., Gar-Field

Andre Samuel, Sr., McKinley Tech

Alonzo Sims, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Antonio Sims, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Kai Smith, Sr., Wise

David Warmington, Sr., Carroll

Ayden Wheless, Sr., Broadneck

Evans White, Sr., South County

Lamar Wilson, Sr., Northwood

Kelvin Winston, Fr., Gonzaga

Daniel Young, Sr., Loudoun County

GiftOutline Gift Article