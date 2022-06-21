2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:

Player of the Year

Jaclyn Marszal, A, Sr., Glenelg Country

The Notre Dame commit led the Dragons to their first No. 1 national ranking and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game. Playing in arguably the country’s most competitive league, the Under Armour all-American posted 54 goals and 67 assists. In late April, Marszal notched eight goals and six assists in Glenelg Country’s 20-7 win over St. Paul’s, the country’s top-ranked team, to elevate the Ellicott City private school to the top ranking in multiple national polls for three weeks.

First team

Molly Battaglia, A, Sr., Dominion

The Georgetown signee led the Loudoun County powerhouse to Virginia Class 4 championships in all three of her seasons. She had 70 goals and 35 assists this year.

Maisy Clevenger, M, Jr., Marriotts Ridge

The University of Maryland commit helped the Howard County program win back-to-back 3A state championships with 64 goals and 45 draw controls.

Alexis Dupcak, M, Jr., Broadneck

The Maryland commit had 62 goals, 18 assists and 145 draw controls to power the Anne Arundel County powerhouse to its second consecutive 4A championship.

Morgan Lewis, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

The Navy commit helped the Saints maintain their position atop the Independent School League and win their 22nd league title in the past 23 seasons.

Michaela O’Connor, D, Sr., Stone Ridge

The Boston College commit and Under Armour all-American helped the Bethesda private school reach its first ISL AA division championship game in 16 years.

Emmy Pascal, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

The Yale commit had 69 goals and 97 draw controls as the Alexandria private school secured the ISL AA division crown.

Hannah Rudolph, M, So., Good Counsel

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year led the Falcons to the league title with 77 goals, 23 assists and 68 draw controls.

Isabella Saviano, M, Sr., Spalding

The Yale commit was the engine for one of the country’s top teams, averaging nearly three goals per game.

Jocelyn Torres, G, Sr., Glenelg

The Virginia Tech signee allowed just over three goals per game as the Gladiators claimed the Howard County title.

Maggie Weisman, M, Sr., Glenelg Country

The Maryland commit had 56 goals and 72 draw controls to help the Dragons reach their first IAAM A Conference championship game.

Corey White, M, Jr., Stone Ridge

The Virginia commit’s 60 goals and 41 assists propelled the Gators to the ISL AA division championship game.

Coach of the Year

Jenny Tran, Yorktown

Since taking over in September 2017, Tran has helped transform the Patriots from an afterthought into one of Virginia’s top teams. With an 18-8 win over Battlefield in the Class 6 final, Yorktown claimed Arlington County’s first girls’ state championship. To reach their first state title game, the Patriots dethroned Langley, who had won the previous pair of Class 6 crowns.

Second team

Theresa Bragg, M, Sr., Severna Park

Keelin Byrne, D, Sr., Langley

Alyssa Gore-Chung, A, So., Severna Park

Ashlyn Hickey, M, Sr., Dominion

Caelan Jones, G, Jr., Dominion

Emma Kennedy, A, Sr., Glenelg

Megan Myers, M, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Neve O’Ferrall, D, Sr., Glenelg Country

Bella Paradiso, M, Sr., Meridian

Stella Shea, M, Jr., St. John’s

Peyton Shreves, M, Sr., Holy Child

Alyeska Yee-Jenkins, M, Jr., Oakton

Honorable mention

Reese Allnutt, A, Sr., Glenelg

Lauren Archer, M, Jr., St. John’s

Goldie Aronson, D, Sr., Bullis

Mackenzie Blackwell, M, Sr., Northern

Amanda Brille, D, Jr., Stone Ridge

Ainsley Burke, A, Sr., Yorktown

Regan Byrne, A, Jr., Glenelg Country

Jordan Condon, M, Sr., Madison

Nicole Cruthirds, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Callie Curtis, M, Sr., Battlefield

Julia Daly, A, Sr., Langley

Erin Devine, M, Sr., River Hill

Ryan Dineen, A, Sr., Severn

Grace Driggs, A, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Mia Federovich, M, Sr., Falls Church

Rachelle Gauthier-Vazquez, M, Sr., Independence

Emileigh Goodloe, G, Jr., Flint Hill

Morgan Gore, M, Sr., Arundel

Gabrielle Greene, A, So., Spalding

Holly Hill, A, Sr., Robinson

Serena Hong, M, Sr., Holton-Arms

Lilly Kelley, M, Jr., Broadneck

Ella Killian, D, Sr., Broadneck

Rachel Koeneke, M, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)

Laila Kostorowski, D, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Stephanie Marszal, G, Sr., Glenelg Country

Eleanor Morton, G, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Maura Murphy, M, Sr., Glenelg

Grace Nemeroff, A, Sr., Whitman

Lydia Oldknow, A, Sr., Riverside

Camryn Pfundstein, M, Jr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Emily Renehan, D, Sr., Glenelg

Emmie Ridgeway, M, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Madeleine Rudolph, A, Sr., Good Counsel

Ainsley Scruggs, A, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Riley Sturtevant, M, Sr., West Springfield

Anna Viglione, M, Jr., Paul VI

Sarah Waits, M, Sr., Langley

Brooke Walsh, M, Sr., Sherwood

Tarrah Welch, D, Sr., Good Counsel

