2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ lacrosse first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ lacrosse:
Player of the Year
Jaclyn Marszal, A, Sr., Glenelg Country
The Notre Dame commit led the Dragons to their first No. 1 national ranking and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game. Playing in arguably the country’s most competitive league, the Under Armour all-American posted 54 goals and 67 assists. In late April, Marszal notched eight goals and six assists in Glenelg Country’s 20-7 win over St. Paul’s, the country’s top-ranked team, to elevate the Ellicott City private school to the top ranking in multiple national polls for three weeks.
First team
Molly Battaglia, A, Sr., Dominion
The Georgetown signee led the Loudoun County powerhouse to Virginia Class 4 championships in all three of her seasons. She had 70 goals and 35 assists this year.
Maisy Clevenger, M, Jr., Marriotts Ridge
The University of Maryland commit helped the Howard County program win back-to-back 3A state championships with 64 goals and 45 draw controls.
Alexis Dupcak, M, Jr., Broadneck
The Maryland commit had 62 goals, 18 assists and 145 draw controls to power the Anne Arundel County powerhouse to its second consecutive 4A championship.
Morgan Lewis, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
The Navy commit helped the Saints maintain their position atop the Independent School League and win their 22nd league title in the past 23 seasons.
Michaela O’Connor, D, Sr., Stone Ridge
The Boston College commit and Under Armour all-American helped the Bethesda private school reach its first ISL AA division championship game in 16 years.
Emmy Pascal, M, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
The Yale commit had 69 goals and 97 draw controls as the Alexandria private school secured the ISL AA division crown.
Hannah Rudolph, M, So., Good Counsel
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference player of the year led the Falcons to the league title with 77 goals, 23 assists and 68 draw controls.
Isabella Saviano, M, Sr., Spalding
The Yale commit was the engine for one of the country’s top teams, averaging nearly three goals per game.
Jocelyn Torres, G, Sr., Glenelg
The Virginia Tech signee allowed just over three goals per game as the Gladiators claimed the Howard County title.
Maggie Weisman, M, Sr., Glenelg Country
The Maryland commit had 56 goals and 72 draw controls to help the Dragons reach their first IAAM A Conference championship game.
Corey White, M, Jr., Stone Ridge
The Virginia commit’s 60 goals and 41 assists propelled the Gators to the ISL AA division championship game.
Coach of the Year
Jenny Tran, Yorktown
Since taking over in September 2017, Tran has helped transform the Patriots from an afterthought into one of Virginia’s top teams. With an 18-8 win over Battlefield in the Class 6 final, Yorktown claimed Arlington County’s first girls’ state championship. To reach their first state title game, the Patriots dethroned Langley, who had won the previous pair of Class 6 crowns.
Second team
Theresa Bragg, M, Sr., Severna Park
Keelin Byrne, D, Sr., Langley
Alyssa Gore-Chung, A, So., Severna Park
Ashlyn Hickey, M, Sr., Dominion
Caelan Jones, G, Jr., Dominion
Emma Kennedy, A, Sr., Glenelg
Megan Myers, M, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Neve O’Ferrall, D, Sr., Glenelg Country
Bella Paradiso, M, Sr., Meridian
Stella Shea, M, Jr., St. John’s
Peyton Shreves, M, Sr., Holy Child
Alyeska Yee-Jenkins, M, Jr., Oakton
Honorable mention
Reese Allnutt, A, Sr., Glenelg
Lauren Archer, M, Jr., St. John’s
Goldie Aronson, D, Sr., Bullis
Mackenzie Blackwell, M, Sr., Northern
Amanda Brille, D, Jr., Stone Ridge
Ainsley Burke, A, Sr., Yorktown
Regan Byrne, A, Jr., Glenelg Country
Jordan Condon, M, Sr., Madison
Nicole Cruthirds, D, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Callie Curtis, M, Sr., Battlefield
Julia Daly, A, Sr., Langley
Erin Devine, M, Sr., River Hill
Ryan Dineen, A, Sr., Severn
Grace Driggs, A, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Mia Federovich, M, Sr., Falls Church
Rachelle Gauthier-Vazquez, M, Sr., Independence
Emileigh Goodloe, G, Jr., Flint Hill
Morgan Gore, M, Sr., Arundel
Gabrielle Greene, A, So., Spalding
Holly Hill, A, Sr., Robinson
Serena Hong, M, Sr., Holton-Arms
Lilly Kelley, M, Jr., Broadneck
Ella Killian, D, Sr., Broadneck
Rachel Koeneke, M, Jr., Freedom (South Riding)
Laila Kostorowski, D, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Stephanie Marszal, G, Sr., Glenelg Country
Eleanor Morton, G, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Maura Murphy, M, Sr., Glenelg
Grace Nemeroff, A, Sr., Whitman
Lydia Oldknow, A, Sr., Riverside
Camryn Pfundstein, M, Jr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Emily Renehan, D, Sr., Glenelg
Emmie Ridgeway, M, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Madeleine Rudolph, A, Sr., Good Counsel
Ainsley Scruggs, A, Sr., Bishop Ireton
Riley Sturtevant, M, Sr., West Springfield
Anna Viglione, M, Jr., Paul VI
Sarah Waits, M, Sr., Langley
Brooke Walsh, M, Sr., Sherwood
Tarrah Welch, D, Sr., Good Counsel