2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ rowing first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ rowing:
First team
Sarah Baule, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The Barons placed fifth at the nationally competitive Stotesbury Cup regatta with Baule, a future U-Mass. rower, serving as an uplifting captain and one of the area’s fastest oarswomen.
Ellie Bijeau, Sr., Jackson-Reed
She rowed out of the stroke seat in the Tigers’ top varsity eight boat, which went wire-to-wire in the spring season without finishing behind another area boat. Bijeau notched a 7:15 2K erg time, one of the area’s best scores, and is committed to Cornell.
Siham Busera, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The six-seat on her team’s top boat made a difference in and out of the water and was featured in Bethesda Magazine’s 2022 list of Extraordinary Teens. Her boat finished with top-five placements at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association championships and Stotesbury regatta.
Zoey Charlton, Sr., Whitman
Charlton and the Whitman seniors were widely recognized by coaches and fellow rowers as the area’s most resilient class following former coach Kirk Shipley’s arrest. The top varsity eight scored a second-place finish at the WMIRA championships and had the second-best performance among local teams at Stotesbury. Charlton will row at Colby College and was instrumental in her team’s return to the water.
Maggie Gibbons, Sr., Jackson-Reed
The coxswain and George Washington commit steered Jackson-Reed with her leadership and rowing intelligence, as Coach Chris Rickard said Gibbons “has an intrinsic understanding of how to relate to and motivate a boat.”
Annabelle Harbold, Sr., Jackson-Reed
The five-seat on D.C.’s fastest varsity eight boat, which won gold at WMIRA and silver at Stotesbury, Harbold was touted by many local coaches as the area’s best rower and one of its hardest workers. She will row at Brown University.
Nora Hemsley, Sr., Holton-Arms
She led the Panthers’ varsity four boat to a gold medal at the WMIRA championships as well as an appearance at U.S. nationals. Hemsley is committed to row for Boston University’s lightweight team.
Ellie Knight, Sr., National Cathedral
Knight drove the team’s culture as much as she did the team’s boat as National Cathedral’s top varsity eight placed third at WMIRA, sixth at Stotesbury, and eighth at U.S. nationals.
Fiona Murphy, Sr., Robinson
The team captain and U-Mass. recruit kept Robinson competitive during her four years with the program and helped recruit the incoming class that doubled the size of the girls’ team.
Dasha Potapov, Sr., Oakton
After placing seventh at Stotesbury and a close second at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championships, Potapov will row at U-Conn., alongside her sister Nadia.
Kristine Schwartz, Sr., National Cathedral
Schwartz, National Cathedral’s other senior captain, consistently made the team’s top boat faster and assisted her team through four coaching changes en route to nationally competitive performances.
Coach of the Year
David Noyes, Wakefield
Under Noyes’s watch, Wakefield’s rowing program transformed from one of middling size and results into one of the area’s biggest and brightest, winning back-to-back Virginia state titles in 2021 and 2022. Said an opposing coach: “David has taken Wakefield to legitimacy in the rowing world. He deserves a lot of credit.”
Best boats
First Four: Holton-Arms
Second Eight: Jackson-Reed
First Eight: Jackson-Reed
Honorable mention
Rory Brennan, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Linnea Darius, Sr., Walter Johnson
Andronika Dyer, Jr., Stone Bridge
Rebecca Estevao, Jr., Washington-Liberty
Kate Gillen, Sr., Wakefield
Carly Gladieux, Sr., South County
Maddy Glanz, Sr., Alexandria City
Daisy Hester, Sr., Whitman
Haley Minnick, Jr., Walter Johnson
Madigan Mohrman, Sr., Whitman
Kira Moss, Sr., Blair
Maile Organek, Sr., Alexandria City
Eva Panfil, Sr., Wakefield
Nadia Potapov, Sr., Oakton
Stella Smith, Jr., O'Connell
Sumner Spence, Sr., Oakton
Christina Steinki, Sr., Stone Ridge
Teagan Sullivan, Sr., Whitman
Sophie Tursi, Sr., McLean
Alexandra Zaneski, Sr., Whitman