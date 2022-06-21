2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ rowing first team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ rowing:

First team

Sarah Baule, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The Barons placed fifth at the nationally competitive Stotesbury Cup regatta with Baule, a future U-Mass. rower, serving as an uplifting captain and one of the area’s fastest oarswomen.

Ellie Bijeau, Sr., Jackson-Reed

She rowed out of the stroke seat in the Tigers’ top varsity eight boat, which went wire-to-wire in the spring season without finishing behind another area boat. Bijeau notched a 7:15 2K erg time, one of the area’s best scores, and is committed to Cornell.

Siham Busera, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The six-seat on her team’s top boat made a difference in and out of the water and was featured in Bethesda Magazine’s 2022 list of Extraordinary Teens. Her boat finished with top-five placements at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Rowing Association championships and Stotesbury regatta.

Zoey Charlton, Sr., Whitman

Charlton and the Whitman seniors were widely recognized by coaches and fellow rowers as the area’s most resilient class following former coach Kirk Shipley’s arrest. The top varsity eight scored a second-place finish at the WMIRA championships and had the second-best performance among local teams at Stotesbury. Charlton will row at Colby College and was instrumental in her team’s return to the water.

Maggie Gibbons, Sr., Jackson-Reed

The coxswain and George Washington commit steered Jackson-Reed with her leadership and rowing intelligence, as Coach Chris Rickard said Gibbons “has an intrinsic understanding of how to relate to and motivate a boat.”

Annabelle Harbold, Sr., Jackson-Reed

The five-seat on D.C.’s fastest varsity eight boat, which won gold at WMIRA and silver at Stotesbury, Harbold was touted by many local coaches as the area’s best rower and one of its hardest workers. She will row at Brown University.

Nora Hemsley, Sr., Holton-Arms

She led the Panthers’ varsity four boat to a gold medal at the WMIRA championships as well as an appearance at U.S. nationals. Hemsley is committed to row for Boston University’s lightweight team.

Ellie Knight, Sr., National Cathedral

Knight drove the team’s culture as much as she did the team’s boat as National Cathedral’s top varsity eight placed third at WMIRA, sixth at Stotesbury, and eighth at U.S. nationals.

Fiona Murphy, Sr., Robinson

The team captain and U-Mass. recruit kept Robinson competitive during her four years with the program and helped recruit the incoming class that doubled the size of the girls’ team.

Dasha Potapov, Sr., Oakton

After placing seventh at Stotesbury and a close second at the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championships, Potapov will row at U-Conn., alongside her sister Nadia.

Kristine Schwartz, Sr., National Cathedral

Schwartz, National Cathedral’s other senior captain, consistently made the team’s top boat faster and assisted her team through four coaching changes en route to nationally competitive performances.

Coach of the Year

David Noyes, Wakefield

Under Noyes’s watch, Wakefield’s rowing program transformed from one of middling size and results into one of the area’s biggest and brightest, winning back-to-back Virginia state titles in 2021 and 2022. Said an opposing coach: “David has taken Wakefield to legitimacy in the rowing world. He deserves a lot of credit.”

Best boats

First Four: Holton-Arms

Second Eight: Jackson-Reed

First Eight: Jackson-Reed

Honorable mention

Rory Brennan, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Linnea Darius, Sr., Walter Johnson

Andronika Dyer, Jr., Stone Bridge

Rebecca Estevao, Jr., Washington-Liberty

Kate Gillen, Sr., Wakefield

Carly Gladieux, Sr., South County

Maddy Glanz, Sr., Alexandria City

Daisy Hester, Sr., Whitman

Haley Minnick, Jr., Walter Johnson

Madigan Mohrman, Sr., Whitman

Kira Moss, Sr., Blair

Maile Organek, Sr., Alexandria City

Eva Panfil, Sr., Wakefield

Nadia Potapov, Sr., Oakton

Stella Smith, Jr., O'Connell

Sumner Spence, Sr., Oakton

Christina Steinki, Sr., Stone Ridge

Teagan Sullivan, Sr., Whitman

Sophie Tursi, Sr., McLean

Alexandra Zaneski, Sr., Whitman

