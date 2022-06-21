2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ spring soccer:
Player of the Year
Taylor Price, F, Sr., Briar Woods
A seasoned and skilled forward, Price was the face of a Briar Woods team that finished as the Class 5 champion and the only undefeated squad in Northern Virginia. She totaled 32 goals and 15 assists, highlighted by a hat trick in the state semifinals. It was her seventh hat trick of a dominant season. She will play at Virginia Tech in the fall.
First team
Brooke Birrell, D, Sr., South County
The University of Maryland signee was the anchor of a team that put together an undefeated streak of 38 games across two seasons.
Abby Colangelo, MF, Sr., South County
She served as the point guard in midfield for the Stallions, one of the most successful and feared teams in Northern Virginia. Colangelo will play at Duquesne.
Ami Davis, D, Jr., Yorktown
Not only was Davis a key member of a fearsome Patriots back line, she scored the game-winning goal in the team’s Class 6 championship victory.
Samantha DeGuzman, F, Jr., Colgan
One of the quickest and most dangerous playmakers in the area, DeGuzman totaled 26 goals and 12 assists for a dominant team.
Reiley Fitzpatrick, GK, Sr., Independence
The Northwestern signee was a brick wall for the Tigers, racking up 240 saves in the regular season.
Jazmin Jackson, F, Jr., Osbourn Park
Jackson quickly became the player to stop in the Yellow Jackets’ offense, but it didn’t matter: The lighting-fast forward finished the season with 30 goals.
Isabel Kelly, MF, Sr., Battlefield
The dynamic midfielder helped the Bobcats maintain their sterling reputation in Prince William County by netting 23 goals and adding nine assists. She will play at George Washington.
Shay Montgomery, MF, Sr., Yorktown
The South Carolina signee did a little bit of everything for the Patriots as they stormed to a second state title in three seasons.
Y-Van Nguyen, F, Sr., Fairfax
A force for one of the area’s best offensive attacks, Nguyen finished with 25 goals and 15 assists this spring. She will play at James Madison.
Taylor Reyes, D, Sr., Broad Run
A senior leader on the best local team in Class 4, Reyes scored in both the state semifinal and final as the Spartans captured a title.
Ella Valente, F, Sr., Potomac Falls
A combustible striker, Valente set the school record for goals in a single game with five in mid-May. She will play at Virginia Tech.
Coach of the Year
Hannah Davis, Yorktown
Davis was met with a high bar for success when she took the head job at Yorktown in 2018, as the Patriots had just won a state championship the year before. In four seasons, she has exceeded those expectations by winning two championships in dominant fashion. This season, a talented Patriots squad matched the talent and verve of the 2019 title-winning squad by plowing through one of the tougher schedules in the area before earning a gritty 1-0 win over Kellam in the state championship game.
Second team
Carly Brock, D, Jr., Patriot
Stella Castro, D, Sr., Riverside
Lauren Dupont, MF, Sr., South County
Madison Fitzpatrick, F, Sr., Brentsville District
Nora Green-Orset, MF, Sr., Yorktown
Samantha James, MF, Jr., Oakton
Cara Martin, GK, Sr., Alexandria City
Ava Marvin, MF, Jr., Tuscarora
Brooke Oswald, F, So., Dominion
Dakota Russell, F, Sr., Patriot
Madison Townes, D, Sr., Champe
Honorable mention
Abigail Bachman, MF, Sr., Herndon
Alana Beasley, MF, Sr., Colgan
Sydney Belt, D, Sr., Thomas Jefferson
Evelyn Casadaban, D, Jr., Yorktown
Mia Casciani, F, Sr., Broad Run
Mia Cestare, MF, Sr., Hayfield
Anna Chau, F, Fr., Thomas Jefferson
Jaidyn Curry, F, Sr., South County
Logan Davis, F, Sr., Battlefield
Alyssa DeGuzman, MF, Sr., Colgan
Kendall Dimillio, D, Sr., Briar Woods
Bella DiTommasso, D, Jr., Broad Run
Esha Dua, MF, Sr., Robinson
Abby Fisher, MF, Sr., Riverside
Moira Flynn, F, Jr., Yorktown
Kendall Garza, MF, Sr., Briar Woods
Alexa Gianoplus, GK, Sr., Langley
Amara Gleaves, D, Jr., Briar Woods
Leila Greene, D, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Emma Hamberlin, F, So., Madison
Lexi Hazelgrove, MF, Jr., Centreville
Tusca Mahmoudpour, F, Sr., South County
Hannah McGarvey, D, Sr., Patriot
Madison Moon, F, Sr., Stone Bridge
Y-Lan Nguyen, F, Fr., Fairfax
Brooke Nicholson, F, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Carly O’Leary, D, Sr., Brentsville District
Sami Puterio, D, So., Tuscarora
Jessica Robbert, F, Sr., Alexandria City
Lauren Rubino, D, Sr., Lake Braddock
Anna Rupert, F, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Mia Serna, MF, Jr., Tuscarora
Molly Seventko, F, Sr., Loudoun County
Avril Silva, D, Sr., South County
Taylor Simmons, D, Sr., Loudoun County
Anna Thatcher, F, Sr., Oakton
Mya Townes, F, Fr., Champe
Hanna Van Roe, D, Sr., Battlefield
Greta Weaver, MF, Sr., Madison
Anna Williamson, D, Sr., Meridian