2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ soccer first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ spring soccer:

Player of the Year

Taylor Price, F, Sr., Briar Woods

A seasoned and skilled forward, Price was the face of a Briar Woods team that finished as the Class 5 champion and the only undefeated squad in Northern Virginia. She totaled 32 goals and 15 assists, highlighted by a hat trick in the state semifinals. It was her seventh hat trick of a dominant season. She will play at Virginia Tech in the fall.

First team

Brooke Birrell, D, Sr., South County

The University of Maryland signee was the anchor of a team that put together an undefeated streak of 38 games across two seasons.

Abby Colangelo, MF, Sr., South County

She served as the point guard in midfield for the Stallions, one of the most successful and feared teams in Northern Virginia. Colangelo will play at Duquesne.

Ami Davis, D, Jr., Yorktown

Not only was Davis a key member of a fearsome Patriots back line, she scored the game-winning goal in the team’s Class 6 championship victory.

Samantha DeGuzman, F, Jr., Colgan

One of the quickest and most dangerous playmakers in the area, DeGuzman totaled 26 goals and 12 assists for a dominant team.

Reiley Fitzpatrick, GK, Sr., Independence

The Northwestern signee was a brick wall for the Tigers, racking up 240 saves in the regular season.

Jazmin Jackson, F, Jr., Osbourn Park

Jackson quickly became the player to stop in the Yellow Jackets’ offense, but it didn’t matter: The lighting-fast forward finished the season with 30 goals.

Isabel Kelly, MF, Sr., Battlefield

The dynamic midfielder helped the Bobcats maintain their sterling reputation in Prince William County by netting 23 goals and adding nine assists. She will play at George Washington.

Shay Montgomery, MF, Sr., Yorktown

The South Carolina signee did a little bit of everything for the Patriots as they stormed to a second state title in three seasons.

Y-Van Nguyen, F, Sr., Fairfax

A force for one of the area’s best offensive attacks, Nguyen finished with 25 goals and 15 assists this spring. She will play at James Madison.

Taylor Reyes, D, Sr., Broad Run

A senior leader on the best local team in Class 4, Reyes scored in both the state semifinal and final as the Spartans captured a title.

Ella Valente, F, Sr., Potomac Falls

A combustible striker, Valente set the school record for goals in a single game with five in mid-May. She will play at Virginia Tech.

Coach of the Year

Hannah Davis, Yorktown

Davis was met with a high bar for success when she took the head job at Yorktown in 2018, as the Patriots had just won a state championship the year before. In four seasons, she has exceeded those expectations by winning two championships in dominant fashion. This season, a talented Patriots squad matched the talent and verve of the 2019 title-winning squad by plowing through one of the tougher schedules in the area before earning a gritty 1-0 win over Kellam in the state championship game.

Second team

Carly Brock, D, Jr., Patriot

Stella Castro, D, Sr., Riverside

Lauren Dupont, MF, Sr., South County

Madison Fitzpatrick, F, Sr., Brentsville District

Nora Green-Orset, MF, Sr., Yorktown

Samantha James, MF, Jr., Oakton

Cara Martin, GK, Sr., Alexandria City

Ava Marvin, MF, Jr., Tuscarora

Brooke Oswald, F, So., Dominion

Dakota Russell, F, Sr., Patriot

Madison Townes, D, Sr., Champe

Honorable mention

Abigail Bachman, MF, Sr., Herndon

Alana Beasley, MF, Sr., Colgan

Sydney Belt, D, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

Evelyn Casadaban, D, Jr., Yorktown

Mia Casciani, F, Sr., Broad Run

Mia Cestare, MF, Sr., Hayfield

Anna Chau, F, Fr., Thomas Jefferson

Jaidyn Curry, F, Sr., South County

Logan Davis, F, Sr., Battlefield

Alyssa DeGuzman, MF, Sr., Colgan

Kendall Dimillio, D, Sr., Briar Woods

Bella DiTommasso, D, Jr., Broad Run

Esha Dua, MF, Sr., Robinson

Abby Fisher, MF, Sr., Riverside

Moira Flynn, F, Jr., Yorktown

Kendall Garza, MF, Sr., Briar Woods

Alexa Gianoplus, GK, Sr., Langley

Amara Gleaves, D, Jr., Briar Woods

Leila Greene, D, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Emma Hamberlin, F, So., Madison

Lexi Hazelgrove, MF, Jr., Centreville

Tusca Mahmoudpour, F, Sr., South County

Hannah McGarvey, D, Sr., Patriot

Madison Moon, F, Sr., Stone Bridge

Y-Lan Nguyen, F, Fr., Fairfax

Brooke Nicholson, F, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Carly O’Leary, D, Sr., Brentsville District

Sami Puterio, D, So., Tuscarora

Jessica Robbert, F, Sr., Alexandria City

Lauren Rubino, D, Sr., Lake Braddock

Anna Rupert, F, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Mia Serna, MF, Jr., Tuscarora

Molly Seventko, F, Sr., Loudoun County

Avril Silva, D, Sr., South County

Taylor Simmons, D, Sr., Loudoun County

Anna Thatcher, F, Sr., Oakton

Mya Townes, F, Fr., Champe

Hanna Van Roe, D, Sr., Battlefield

Greta Weaver, MF, Sr., Madison

Anna Williamson, D, Sr., Meridian

