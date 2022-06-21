2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ tennis first team, honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ tennis:
Player of the Year
Helen Sarikulaya, Sr., Wootton
With graceful confidence, Sarikulaya both motivated her squad and went undefeated to win the Maryland Class 4A singles title. By winning medals and helping train her teammates, she demonstrated a natural leadership that was key to her team’s success.
First team
Simone Bergeron, Jr., Madison
Bergeron went undefeated and won the Virginia Class 6 singles title. Her growth as a player was evident; she defeated opponents she had lost to last season.
Bella De Luise, So., Independence
Whether playing singles or doubles, De Luise excelled on the court as an undisputed star of her team. She took home the Class 5 singles title.
Lauryn Hall, Sr., Elizabeth Seton
Leading the Seton singles lineup, Hall has been a force each season, losing only three matches over her four-year term on the team.
Kaitlin Nguyen, Sr., South County
Nguyen led her team to an undefeated season and took home a silver medal in the Class 6 singles tournament, suffering her first loss of the season in the championship match.
Brunelle Tchuedem, So., Carroll
Carroll doesn’t have a tennis program, but Tchuedem, who competes in United States Tennis Association individual tournaments, dominated when she faced local competition, winning the D.C. State Athletic Association singles title.
Alice Xu, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Although her season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, Xu showed enough raw talent and work ethic to establish a reputation as one of the area’s (and the nation’s) best. She played through her injury to lead the Quakers to an Independent School League title and remained undefeated all season.
Coach of the Year
Kendall White, National Cathedral
National Cathedral handily secured the DCSAA title despite losing a few important individual matches — a testament to the culture White cultivated. A constantly reassuring presence, White offers strategy and advice between sets to bring out the best in her players.
Honorable mention
Anya Ambarish, Sr., Rock Ridge
Ruhika Bhat, Fr., Poolesville
Corinne Chau, Jr., Howard
Reina Chiang, Sr., National Cathedral
Eva Doomes, Sr., St. John’s
Lauren Foster, Jr., Potomac School
Camille Hall, Fr., Elizabeth Seton
Rose Huang, Sr., Centennial
Charlotte Klein, So., Holton-Arms
Adele Lair, Fr., River Hill
Vivian Lun, So., Loudoun County
Olivia Mellynchuk, Fr., Broadneck
Eda Mjekiqi, Jr., Bullis
Izzy Rotaru, Fr., Broad Run
Hayley Shay, So., National Cathedral
Cleopatra Solomon, Jr., North Point
Emily Staton, Sr., Colgan
Maddie Tran, So., Riverside
Chloe Walker, Jr., St. John’s
Clara Zou, So., Sidwell Friends