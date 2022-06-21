2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ tennis first team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ tennis:

Player of the Year

Helen Sarikulaya, Sr., Wootton

With graceful confidence, Sarikulaya both motivated her squad and went undefeated to win the Maryland Class 4A singles title. By winning medals and helping train her teammates, she demonstrated a natural leadership that was key to her team’s success.

First team

Simone Bergeron, Jr., Madison

Bergeron went undefeated and won the Virginia Class 6 singles title. Her growth as a player was evident; she defeated opponents she had lost to last season.

Bella De Luise, So., Independence

Whether playing singles or doubles, De Luise excelled on the court as an undisputed star of her team. She took home the Class 5 singles title.

Lauryn Hall, Sr., Elizabeth Seton

Leading the Seton singles lineup, Hall has been a force each season, losing only three matches over her four-year term on the team.

Kaitlin Nguyen, Sr., South County

Nguyen led her team to an undefeated season and took home a silver medal in the Class 6 singles tournament, suffering her first loss of the season in the championship match.

Brunelle Tchuedem, So., Carroll

Carroll doesn’t have a tennis program, but Tchuedem, who competes in United States Tennis Association individual tournaments, dominated when she faced local competition, winning the D.C. State Athletic Association singles title.

Alice Xu, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Although her season was cut short due to a shoulder injury, Xu showed enough raw talent and work ethic to establish a reputation as one of the area’s (and the nation’s) best. She played through her injury to lead the Quakers to an Independent School League title and remained undefeated all season.

Coach of the Year

Kendall White, National Cathedral

National Cathedral handily secured the DCSAA title despite losing a few important individual matches — a testament to the culture White cultivated. A constantly reassuring presence, White offers strategy and advice between sets to bring out the best in her players.

Honorable mention

Anya Ambarish, Sr., Rock Ridge

Ruhika Bhat, Fr., Poolesville

Corinne Chau, Jr., Howard

Reina Chiang, Sr., National Cathedral

Eva Doomes, Sr., St. John’s

Lauren Foster, Jr., Potomac School

Camille Hall, Fr., Elizabeth Seton

Rose Huang, Sr., Centennial

Charlotte Klein, So., Holton-Arms

Adele Lair, Fr., River Hill

Vivian Lun, So., Loudoun County

Olivia Mellynchuk, Fr., Broadneck

Eda Mjekiqi, Jr., Bullis

Izzy Rotaru, Fr., Broad Run

Hayley Shay, So., National Cathedral

Cleopatra Solomon, Jr., North Point

Emily Staton, Sr., Colgan

Maddie Tran, So., Riverside

Chloe Walker, Jr., St. John’s

Clara Zou, So., Sidwell Friends

