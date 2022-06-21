2022 Spring All-Met: Girls’ track and field first team and honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for girls’ track and field:

Athlete of the Year

Trinity Franklin, Sr., Bullis

After announcing her presence last outdoor season in shot put and discus, the Michigan signee made it known in 2022 that throwing was her world and everyone else was just living in it. Dating to the winter indoor season, she was 16 for 16 in the two events. In addition to winning local Independent School League and Maryland Private School championships, Franklin also won national shot put competitions at New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York (50 feet 4 inches) and Penn Relays (48-2.5).

First team

Kymia Bridgett, Jr., Jackson Reed

After abandoning the 200 meter to focus on the long jump and triple jump, Bridgett swept both events during the DCIAA and DCSAA championships.

Gillian Bushee, Jr., Herndon

Bushee took first in the 3200 meters (10 minutes 26.36 seconds) at the Virginia Class 6 Championship and second in the 1600 (4:55.82). She also won 6A region D championships in the 800 (2:15.92) and 1600 (4:47.05).

Lena Gooden, Jr., Osbourn Park

Despite being hampered by a hip injury, Gooden won the Virginia Class 6 championship in long jump. She claimed the long jump (19-4.5), 400 (56.11) and 200 (25.22) titles during the Class 6 Region B outdoor championship.

Myla Greene, Jr., Bullis

Greene swept the ISL hurdles in May, winning the 100-meter hurdles (14.15) and 300 hurdles (42.62). At the Maryland Private School championship, she won the 100 hurdles (14.11) and 400 (1:02.43).

Victoria Higgins, Sr., South County

The Ohio State signee won Virginia Class 6 championships in the 200- (24.98) and 400-meter (55.90) races.

Anna Macon Corcoran, Sr., Yorktown

In her final high school season, she won the Virginia Class 6 championship in the 800 meter (2:14.52). At the RunningLane Championships in Alabama, Macon Corcoran took third in the 800 (2:09.10).

Manie Mevo, Jr., Quince Orchard

Mevo won Maryland state championships in the long jump (18-7.25) and triple jump (40-4.75).

Evelyn Rogers, So., Elizabeth Seton

Rogers put the WCAC on notice this spring with second-place finishes in the 1600 (5:05.17) and 3200 (10:58.20) meter races. She placed third in the 800 (2:21.49).

Thais Rolly, Jr., McLean

Rolly won the 1600 meter crown at the Virginia Class 6 championships with a time of 4:54.92. She took second in the 3200 (10:30.65).

Catalina Sanchious, Fr., South County

Sanchious won a Virginia Class 6 title in title in the 100 meter dash (11.86), then placed third in the 200 (25.13). She captured the 100 and 200 crowns during the Occoquan Regionals in 12.11 and 24.80 seconds, respectively.

Leah Stephens, Jr., Good Counsel

With a year to go in her high school career, Stephens has already established herself as one of the best runners in school history. At the WCAC Championship, she won the 800 meters (2:18.56), 1600 (5:02.12) and 3200 (10:50.95).

Wisdom Williams, Sr., Alexandria City

The girl’s indoor player of the year won the Virginia Class 6 shot put championship (45-10.75). She finished second in the discus (139-5).

Cymia Yourish, Fr., St. John’s

It’s hard to imagine any athlete getting their high school career off to a better start than Yourish did. The freshman phenom left the WCAC championship with four golds, taking gold in the 400 meters, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay.

Ella Zeigler, Sr., Blake

Ahead of her final season, Zeigler’s goal was to elevate Blake back into state title contention. Her wins in the 800 meters (2:15.42), 1600 meter (5:04.31) and 3200 meters (10:59.06) helped Blake to a second-place finish in the Maryland state championships.

Coach of the Year

Chris Brewington, Oakland Mills

Despite having just one individual champion, Brewington showed his coaching prowess as he led the Scorpions to the girls’ Maryland 2A state championship through a balanced attack.

Relays

4x100: Payton Payne, Sage Hinton, Mirai Bernard, Sydney Sutton (Bullis): 47.06

4x200: Payton Payne, Sage Hinton, Gabby White, Jade Ofotan (Bullis) 1:36.63

4x400: Mirai Bernard, Myla Greene, Lauren Leath and Sage Hinton (Bullis): 3:40.88

4x800: Lexi Stein, Kenza Elakari, Chloe Miller and Aidan MacGarth (West Springfield) 9:12.05

Honorable mention

Nimrit Ahuja, Sr., Howard

Ogechukwu Amah, Sr., McKinley Tech

Oba Aofolaju, Jr., Oakland Mills

Keira Beaumont, Fr., Hayfield

Chayce Bryson, So., St. John’s

Janasia Buckner, Sr., River Hill

Brooke Cochran, So., Blake

Gabby Cope, So., Northern Calvert

Julia Dial, Jr., Edison

Gracie Emerick, Jr., Damascus

Mollie Fenn, Sr., Broadneck

Grace Finnegan, So., Richard Montgomery

Meredith Gotzman, Jr., St. John’s

Ariana Guerrero, Jr., Dunbar

Akira Hamilton, Sr., Alexandria City

Takiya Henson, Jr., St. John’s

Sage Hinton, Jr., Bullis

Genesis Jackson, Sr., South County

Viktorie Klepetkova, Jr., Yorktown

Nadia Lytle, Fr., School Without Walls

Aminah Martin, Sr., St. John’s

Frankie Moore, So., Oakland Mills

Aliya Murray, Jr., Oakland Mills

Payton Payne, Fr., Bullis

Liv Ragonese, Sr., Centennial

Chayse Raymond, Jr., Bishop O’Connell

Viviana Rodriguez, So., Osbourn Park

Saniya Simmons, Sr., Wise

Ruth Smith, Jr., Howard

Katherine Strong, Sr., Stone Ridge

Joy Taiwo, Jr., Battlefield

Sanaa Virgil, Jr., Elizabeth Seton

Molly Weithman, So., Bishop O’Connell

Chelsea Whitehurst, Jr., Friendly

Irene Williams, Sr., Thomas Jefferson

