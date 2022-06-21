2022 Spring All-Met: Golf first team, second team and honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Softball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for golf:
Golfer of the Year
Matt Moloney, So., Gonzaga
Moloney was a force on the course during the spring, most notably during the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament. His 5-under-par 67 earned him the low medalist title and clinched the team title for Gonzaga. He also led the comeback effort for the Eagles during the Metro Championships, shooting back-to-back birdies on the final two holes to end with a 73 and help his team retain the title for the third consecutive year. Moloney won’t be with Gonzaga next season; he is moving to Charleston, S.C.
First team
Charlie Bundy, Sr., Landon
Averaging 71.5 strokes, the William & Mary commit and three-year captain set the all-time low for a single-season scoring average for Landon. He also finished with a 4-under-par 68 to clinch the Interstate Athletic Conference individual title.
Amelia Cho, So., Oakcrest
Fresh off playing at Augusta last spring, Cho topped off an undefeated regular season in the fall with a first-place finish in the inaugural Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.
Sydney Hackett, Sr., Stone Ridge
In addition to winning the Dulles District championship and the 4C regional championship, the Western Kentucky commit also holds all school records over her four-year golf career.
Grant Lester, Jr., St. Albans
He won the inaugural D.C. State Athletic Association championship by birdieing the second playoff hole at Langston Golf Course. Lester also shot a 3-under-par 69 to finish in second place at the IAC tournament.
Alexander Maloy, Jr., Georgetown Prep
With a nine-hole stroke average of 37.3, Malloy was the lowest scorer on a team that earned its fourth-consecutive IAC title. He shot a 1-under-par 71 to tie for first in the season-ending Metros tournament.
Victoria Matthews, Jr., National Cathedral
Despite not being a member of a dedicated golf team, Matthews competed as an individual in the DCSAA tournament and nabbed the girls’ title.
Chase Nevins, Jr., Langley
The Vanderbilt commit finished second in the Virginia state tournament and won the Northern Region tournament with a record-tying 66-67.
Teddy Ross, Sr., Potomac School
The four-year starter captured the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference individual medal and was named MVP of the tournament after leading his team to win the team title.
Jake Roth, Sr., Bullis
The Lehigh commit had an albatross on the par-5 18th hole during the IAC tournament, ending the day with an even 72 and all-IAC honors.
Julie Shin, Sr., Independence
Shin beat the boys to win the Class 5 championship by five strokes after shooting a 7-under-par 65.
Coach of the Year
Tom Carroll, St. Albans
In his two years as coach, Carroll has transformed his program, and his talented players have seemingly reached their full potential. Under his leadership, the Bulldogs defeated a strong Gonzaga team by two strokes to take home the inaugural DCSAA tournament team trophy as well as the individual medal for lowest scorer.
Second team
Peter Barros, Jr., Georgetown Prep
John Bates, Jr., Landon
Ryan Britschge, Jr., Good Counsel
Ryan Huppe, Sr., Potomac School
Andrew Ludwin, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Charlie Lynn, Jr., Landon
Suneil Peruvemba, Sr., Langley
Harper Smith, So., Holton-Arms
Jack Teuschl, Jr., Gonzaga
Oliver Wang, So., St. Albans
Honorable mention
Stephen Betz, Sr., DeMatha
Ryan Billak, So., Paul VI
Nick Caggiano, Sr., Herndon
Josh DiZinno, Sr., Gonzaga
Josh Duangmanee, Jr., Fairfax
William Griffith, Sr., St. John’s
Chase Manion, Jr., Damascus
Sean Maxfield, Sr., School Without Walls
Alexander McClain, So., South Lakes
Robert McNitt, Sr., Severn School
Katie Patterson, Jr., St. John’s
Logan Reilly, Fr., O’Connell
Aidan Robertson, Sr., Herndon
Devani Shah, Fr., Holton-Arms
Benjamin Siriboury, So., River Hill
Madison Smith, Fr., Good Counsel
Jimmy Spallone, Fr., St. John’s
Dustin Stocksdale, Jr., Centennial
Helen Yeung, So., River Hill