2022 Spring All-Met: Golf first team, second team and honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for golf:

Golfer of the Year

Matt Moloney, So., Gonzaga

Moloney was a force on the course during the spring, most notably during the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament. His 5-under-par 67 earned him the low medalist title and clinched the team title for Gonzaga. He also led the comeback effort for the Eagles during the Metro Championships, shooting back-to-back birdies on the final two holes to end with a 73 and help his team retain the title for the third consecutive year. Moloney won’t be with Gonzaga next season; he is moving to Charleston, S.C.

First team

Charlie Bundy, Sr., Landon

Averaging 71.5 strokes, the William & Mary commit and three-year captain set the all-time low for a single-season scoring average for Landon. He also finished with a 4-under-par 68 to clinch the Interstate Athletic Conference individual title.

Amelia Cho, So., Oakcrest

Fresh off playing at Augusta last spring, Cho topped off an undefeated regular season in the fall with a first-place finish in the inaugural Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

Sydney Hackett, Sr., Stone Ridge

In addition to winning the Dulles District championship and the 4C regional championship, the Western Kentucky commit also holds all school records over her four-year golf career.

Grant Lester, Jr., St. Albans

He won the inaugural D.C. State Athletic Association championship by birdieing the second playoff hole at Langston Golf Course. Lester also shot a 3-under-par 69 to finish in second place at the IAC tournament.

Alexander Maloy, Jr., Georgetown Prep

With a nine-hole stroke average of 37.3, Malloy was the lowest scorer on a team that earned its fourth-consecutive IAC title. He shot a 1-under-par 71 to tie for first in the season-ending Metros tournament.

Victoria Matthews, Jr., National Cathedral

Despite not being a member of a dedicated golf team, Matthews competed as an individual in the DCSAA tournament and nabbed the girls’ title.

Chase Nevins, Jr., Langley

The Vanderbilt commit finished second in the Virginia state tournament and won the Northern Region tournament with a record-tying 66-67.

Teddy Ross, Sr., Potomac School

The four-year starter captured the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference individual medal and was named MVP of the tournament after leading his team to win the team title.

Jake Roth, Sr., Bullis

The Lehigh commit had an albatross on the par-5 18th hole during the IAC tournament, ending the day with an even 72 and all-IAC honors.

Julie Shin, Sr., Independence

Shin beat the boys to win the Class 5 championship by five strokes after shooting a 7-under-par 65.

Coach of the Year

Tom Carroll, St. Albans

In his two years as coach, Carroll has transformed his program, and his talented players have seemingly reached their full potential. Under his leadership, the Bulldogs defeated a strong Gonzaga team by two strokes to take home the inaugural DCSAA tournament team trophy as well as the individual medal for lowest scorer.

Second team

Peter Barros, Jr., Georgetown Prep

John Bates, Jr., Landon

Ryan Britschge, Jr., Good Counsel

Ryan Huppe, Sr., Potomac School

Andrew Ludwin, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Charlie Lynn, Jr., Landon

Suneil Peruvemba, Sr., Langley

Harper Smith, So., Holton-Arms

Jack Teuschl, Jr., Gonzaga

Oliver Wang, So., St. Albans

Honorable mention

Stephen Betz, Sr., DeMatha

Ryan Billak, So., Paul VI

Nick Caggiano, Sr., Herndon

Josh DiZinno, Sr., Gonzaga

Josh Duangmanee, Jr., Fairfax

William Griffith, Sr., St. John’s

Chase Manion, Jr., Damascus

Sean Maxfield, Sr., School Without Walls

Alexander McClain, So., South Lakes

Robert McNitt, Sr., Severn School

Katie Patterson, Jr., St. John’s

Logan Reilly, Fr., O’Connell

Aidan Robertson, Sr., Herndon

Devani Shah, Fr., Holton-Arms

Benjamin Siriboury, So., River Hill

Madison Smith, Fr., Good Counsel

Jimmy Spallone, Fr., St. John’s

Dustin Stocksdale, Jr., Centennial

Helen Yeung, So., River Hill

