2022 Spring All-Met: Gymnastics first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for gymnastics:
Gymnast of the Year
Payton Morrison, Sr., Fairfax
Morrison successfully defended her all-around title, repeating as the Virginia Class 6 champion. She registered the competition’s highest score on the floor, a 9.650, to clinch first place in the event. Her top-10 finish in each event — floor, beam, bars and vault — also helped Fairfax finish second at the state championships.
First team
Madison Bell, Fr., Lake Braddock
Bell capped an outstanding freshman season by capturing the all-around region title after placing in the top three in each event. Her high score of 9.775 on the vault helped the Bruins win their first state title in 23 years.
Liliana Gines, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
A part of a three-year state champion team, Gines took home the all-around 6B region title and placed second on the vault at states to earn a sixth-place all-around finish.
Carly Snyder, Sr., Loudoun Valley
A key performer on the vault and bars, Snyder led the Vikings to their sixth-straight Dulles District championship and defended her all-around title in the district.
Kendall Vess, So., Fairfax
Vess tied for first at states on the beam and placed second in the all-around competition at regionals.
Coach of the Year
Mike Cooper, Lake Braddock
Cooper led his program to its first Class 6 state title since 1999, snapping Freedom’s four-year championship streak. He had presided over the dominant Bruins teams of the 1990s before leaving and returning to the program.
Honorable mention
Abby Anderson, So., South Lakes
Kelly Brookshier, Sr., Chantilly
Peyton Brundige, Jr., Whitman
Kelly Fangyen, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Keira Fu, So., Marshall
Marisa Halvorson, Sr., Whitman
Chloe Horton, Sr., Oakton
Emily Hyun, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)
Jordan Ignacio, So. Battlefield
Zoe Kessner, So., Bethesda Chevy-Chase
Kiley McGee, So., Dominion
Rianna Nagle, Fr., Lake Braddock
Haley Patel, So., Heritage
Isa Readyhough, So., Madison
Melina Ringas, Sr., Deep Run
Isabel Smith, So., Dominion
Julia Stout, So., Langley
Stella Szostak, Sr., Bethesda Chevy-Chase
Kendall Vess, So., Fairfax
Rachael Young, Jr., Blair
Alexia Zakaryan, So., South County