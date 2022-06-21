2022 Spring All-Met: Gymnastics first team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for gymnastics:

Gymnast of the Year

Payton Morrison, Sr., Fairfax

Morrison successfully defended her all-around title, repeating as the Virginia Class 6 champion. She registered the competition’s highest score on the floor, a 9.650, to clinch first place in the event. Her top-10 finish in each event — floor, beam, bars and vault — also helped Fairfax finish second at the state championships.

First team

Madison Bell, Fr., Lake Braddock

Bell capped an outstanding freshman season by capturing the all-around region title after placing in the top three in each event. Her high score of 9.775 on the vault helped the Bruins win their first state title in 23 years.

Liliana Gines, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

A part of a three-year state champion team, Gines took home the all-around 6B region title and placed second on the vault at states to earn a sixth-place all-around finish.

Carly Snyder, Sr., Loudoun Valley

A key performer on the vault and bars, Snyder led the Vikings to their sixth-straight Dulles District championship and defended her all-around title in the district.

Kendall Vess, So., Fairfax

Vess tied for first at states on the beam and placed second in the all-around competition at regionals.

Coach of the Year

Mike Cooper, Lake Braddock

Cooper led his program to its first Class 6 state title since 1999, snapping Freedom’s four-year championship streak. He had presided over the dominant Bruins teams of the 1990s before leaving and returning to the program.

Honorable mention

Abby Anderson, So., South Lakes

Kelly Brookshier, Sr., Chantilly

Peyton Brundige, Jr., Whitman

Kelly Fangyen, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Keira Fu, So., Marshall

Marisa Halvorson, Sr., Whitman

Chloe Horton, Sr., Oakton

Emily Hyun, Sr., Freedom (South Riding)

Jordan Ignacio, So. Battlefield

Zoe Kessner, So., Bethesda Chevy-Chase

Kiley McGee, So., Dominion

Rianna Nagle, Fr., Lake Braddock

Haley Patel, So., Heritage

Isa Readyhough, So., Madison

Melina Ringas, Sr., Deep Run

Isabel Smith, So., Dominion

Julia Stout, So., Langley

Stella Szostak, Sr., Bethesda Chevy-Chase

Rachael Young, Jr., Blair

Alexia Zakaryan, So., South County

