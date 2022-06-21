2022 Spring All-Met: Softball first team, second team, honorable mention

Placeholder while article actions load

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for softball:

Player of the Year

Katie Kutz, P, Jr., O’Connell

She pitched a flawless 17-0 season as the Knights rolled to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships. Described by one coach as a “generational talent,” the junior Oklahoma State commit struck out 235 batters to just 11 walks. Her seven home runs and .482 batting average also made her a feared hitter and helped her garner WCAC and VISAA player of the year honors.

First team

Eva Butler, IF, Sr., Potomac

Butler’s strong play at shortstop coupled with her .537 batting average helped give Coach Wayne Loving’s squad another Independent School League championship and state finals appearance.

Amaya Carroll, P, Sr., Spalding

Carroll dominated the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland as the Cavaliers took home another state crown. The Maryland Baltimore County commit struck out 228 hitters while leading the team in batting average, home runs and RBI.

Michelle Chatfield, IF, Jr., Woodgrove

Described by one coach as “the best third baseman I have seen in my 40 years of coaching,” the Virginia Tech commit helped lead the Wolverines to a region championship.

Caitlyn Cornwell, OF, Jr., Northeast

The Maryland commit was the Eagles’ captain and leadoff hitter and got on base routinely with a .563 batting average.

Isabella DiGiandomenico, P, Jr., Damascus

The Montgomery County pitcher of the year ended the season 11-1 with 125 strikeouts and a 1.56 ERA.

Kayla Fekel, P, Jr., Stone Bridge

Genevieve Gleason, utility, Jr., Clarksburg

The pitcher and first baseman gave up just seven runs and struck out 164 batters while batting .500.

Kat Hanson, utility, Jr., Sherwood

Hanson was the star player on a loaded team that won its seventh state title.

Morgan Lipansky, utility, Jr., Damascus

Lipansky was named Montgomery County player of the year and was nominated for Gatorade player of the year after bashing 10 home runs.

Alexis Morgan, OF, Jr., Westfield

The Central Florida commit was described by one coach as a player with “incredible speed that helps her offensively on the bases and defensively in the outfield.”

Lindsey Mullen, P, Jr., Tuscarora

Mullen was named the Virginia High School League Region 4C player of the year after an outstanding year that saw her strike out 250 batters and give up just four earned runs.

Katrina Swan, IF, Jr., Madison

Swan hit a towering home run in the seventh inning of the Class 6 state championship game to help propel Madison to victory, capping off a season in which she was named regional player of the year.

Reese Torres, C, Sr., Langley

The Liberty District player of the year was dubbed “by far the best catcher in the region” by another coach. That same coach added that “every team fears her at the plate.” She led the district with four home runs and didn’t commit an error all season.

Alana Watts, OF, So., Chesapeake

Watts’s dominance at the plate was apparent in Chesapeake’s win over South River in the Anne Arundel title game, when she clocked four hits for the Cougars.

Coach of the Year

Ashley Barber-Strunk, Sherwood

The Warriors (18-2) breezed past their Montgomery County competition before winning the 4A state title handily over Severna Park, 21-5. Her squad’s 14-hit first inning in the championship game epitomized its dominant season, with players up and down the roster contributing. It was Sherwood’s fifth state championship under Barber-Strunk’s direction.

Second team

Kaylie Avvisato, utility, So., Riverside

Yanna Bravewolf, utility, Sr., Potomac

Maddie Coleman, P, Sr., Howard

Natalie Elias, OF, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Riley Frickleton, IF, Jr., South Lakes

Maggie Frisvold, P, Jr., Reservoir

Megan Furr, C, Sr., Westfield

Raven Jackson, P, Jr., Jackson-Reed

Abbey Lane, P, So., Woodgrove

Charlotte Moore, OF, So., Riverside

Alison Pollack, IF, Sr., Chesapeake

C.J. Roy, P, Jr., Maret

Kay Sakala, IF, Sr., Sherwood

Christina Willemssen, utility, Jr., Robinson

Honorable mention

Sofia Anderson, IF, So., O’Connell

Faatimah Brown, P, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Erika Castellano, IF, Jr., Potomac

Ayla Condill, OF, So., Madison

Cheyenne DeGross, C, Sr., Holy Cross

Alyssa Dichard, IF, Jr., O’Connell

Graciela Dominguez, IF, Jr., James Madison

Emilie Doty, P, Sr., Washington & Liberty

Savannah Drummond, OF, Jr., Severna Park

Harper Dunn, IF, Sr., Jackson-Reed

Veronica Goode, utility, Sr., Wilde Lake

Madison Greene, IF, So., Loudoun Valley

Sasa Groome, OF, Sr., O'Connell

Ellie Hasegawa, C, Jr., River Hill

Karlee Hughes, IF, Sr., Calvert

Courtney Johnson, IF, Jr., Reservoir

Macey Johnson, IF, Sr., McLean

Tristin Koerner, C, Sr., Tuscarora

Anna Lightsey, OF, Sr., Damascus

Sofia Marshall, IF, So., Madison

Heather McQueeney, OF, Jr., Wilde Lake

Sarah Medellin, C, Sr., Woodbridge

Delaney Mosley, OF, Jr., St. John’s

Starra Murphy, IF, Sr., Huntingtown

Sydney Parlett, C, Sr., Northern

Karen Potts, IF, Jr., Wootton

Annika Rohs, IF, Jr., Woodgrove

Katherine Scheivert, IF, Sr., Tuscarora

Lillian Scheivert, OF, Jr., Tuscarora

Brenya Schlutz, OF, Jr., Sherwood

Bria Sewell, OF, So., Arundel

Kimmya Sims, utility, Fr., Elizabeth Seton

Grace Slear, utility, Jr., Good Counsel

Gracelyn Solarz, IF, Sr., South River

Olivia Stinchcomb, P, Sr., South Lakes

Samantha Stuart, utility, Sr., West Springfield

Sally Trent, C, So., Severna Park

Kristin White, P, Jr., Crofton

Jackie Yeager, C, So., Stone Bridge

Emmaleigh Zagrodnichek, utility, Fr., St. Mary’s Ryken

