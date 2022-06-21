2022 Spring All-Met: Softball first team, second team, honorable mention

Players of the Year | Baseball | Boys’ lacrosse | Girls’ lacrosse | Boys’ soccer | Girls’ soccer | Boys’ track and field | Girls’ track and field | Boys’ tennis | Girls’ tennis | Golf | Gymnastics | Boys’ rowing | Girls’ rowing
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022 All-Met team for softball:
Player of the Year
Katie Kutz, P, Jr., O’Connell
She pitched a flawless 17-0 season as the Knights rolled to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships. Described by one coach as a “generational talent,” the junior Oklahoma State commit struck out 235 batters to just 11 walks. Her seven home runs and .482 batting average also made her a feared hitter and helped her garner WCAC and VISAA player of the year honors.
First team
Eva Butler, IF, Sr., Potomac
Butler’s strong play at shortstop coupled with her .537 batting average helped give Coach Wayne Loving’s squad another Independent School League championship and state finals appearance.
Amaya Carroll, P, Sr., Spalding
Carroll dominated the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland as the Cavaliers took home another state crown. The Maryland Baltimore County commit struck out 228 hitters while leading the team in batting average, home runs and RBI.
Michelle Chatfield, IF, Jr., Woodgrove
Described by one coach as “the best third baseman I have seen in my 40 years of coaching,” the Virginia Tech commit helped lead the Wolverines to a region championship.
Caitlyn Cornwell, OF, Jr., Northeast
The Maryland commit was the Eagles’ captain and leadoff hitter and got on base routinely with a .563 batting average.
Isabella DiGiandomenico, P, Jr., Damascus
The Montgomery County pitcher of the year ended the season 11-1 with 125 strikeouts and a 1.56 ERA.
Kayla Fekel, P, Jr., Stone Bridge
Fekel followed a 15-strikeout perfect game in the state semifinals with 11 more punch-outs in a 2-1 title game victory for the Bulldogs.
Genevieve Gleason, utility, Jr., Clarksburg
The pitcher and first baseman gave up just seven runs and struck out 164 batters while batting .500.
Kat Hanson, utility, Jr., Sherwood
Hanson was the star player on a loaded team that won its seventh state title.
Morgan Lipansky, utility, Jr., Damascus
Lipansky was named Montgomery County player of the year and was nominated for Gatorade player of the year after bashing 10 home runs.
Alexis Morgan, OF, Jr., Westfield
The Central Florida commit was described by one coach as a player with “incredible speed that helps her offensively on the bases and defensively in the outfield.”
Lindsey Mullen, P, Jr., Tuscarora
Mullen was named the Virginia High School League Region 4C player of the year after an outstanding year that saw her strike out 250 batters and give up just four earned runs.
Katrina Swan, IF, Jr., Madison
Swan hit a towering home run in the seventh inning of the Class 6 state championship game to help propel Madison to victory, capping off a season in which she was named regional player of the year.
Reese Torres, C, Sr., Langley
The Liberty District player of the year was dubbed “by far the best catcher in the region” by another coach. That same coach added that “every team fears her at the plate.” She led the district with four home runs and didn’t commit an error all season.
Alana Watts, OF, So., Chesapeake
Watts’s dominance at the plate was apparent in Chesapeake’s win over South River in the Anne Arundel title game, when she clocked four hits for the Cougars.
Coach of the Year
Ashley Barber-Strunk, Sherwood
The Warriors (18-2) breezed past their Montgomery County competition before winning the 4A state title handily over Severna Park, 21-5. Her squad’s 14-hit first inning in the championship game epitomized its dominant season, with players up and down the roster contributing. It was Sherwood’s fifth state championship under Barber-Strunk’s direction.
Second team
Kaylie Avvisato, utility, So., Riverside
Yanna Bravewolf, utility, Sr., Potomac
Maddie Coleman, P, Sr., Howard
Natalie Elias, OF, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Riley Frickleton, IF, Jr., South Lakes
Maggie Frisvold, P, Jr., Reservoir
Megan Furr, C, Sr., Westfield
Raven Jackson, P, Jr., Jackson-Reed
Abbey Lane, P, So., Woodgrove
Charlotte Moore, OF, So., Riverside
Alison Pollack, IF, Sr., Chesapeake
C.J. Roy, P, Jr., Maret
Kay Sakala, IF, Sr., Sherwood
Christina Willemssen, utility, Jr., Robinson
Honorable mention
Sofia Anderson, IF, So., O’Connell
Faatimah Brown, P, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Erika Castellano, IF, Jr., Potomac
Ayla Condill, OF, So., Madison
Cheyenne DeGross, C, Sr., Holy Cross
Alyssa Dichard, IF, Jr., O’Connell
Graciela Dominguez, IF, Jr., James Madison
Emilie Doty, P, Sr., Washington & Liberty
Savannah Drummond, OF, Jr., Severna Park
Harper Dunn, IF, Sr., Jackson-Reed
Veronica Goode, utility, Sr., Wilde Lake
Madison Greene, IF, So., Loudoun Valley
Sasa Groome, OF, Sr., O'Connell
Ellie Hasegawa, C, Jr., River Hill
Karlee Hughes, IF, Sr., Calvert
Courtney Johnson, IF, Jr., Reservoir
Macey Johnson, IF, Sr., McLean
Tristin Koerner, C, Sr., Tuscarora
Anna Lightsey, OF, Sr., Damascus
Sofia Marshall, IF, So., Madison
Heather McQueeney, OF, Jr., Wilde Lake
Sarah Medellin, C, Sr., Woodbridge
Delaney Mosley, OF, Jr., St. John’s
Starra Murphy, IF, Sr., Huntingtown
Sydney Parlett, C, Sr., Northern
Karen Potts, IF, Jr., Wootton
Annika Rohs, IF, Jr., Woodgrove
Katherine Scheivert, IF, Sr., Tuscarora
Lillian Scheivert, OF, Jr., Tuscarora
Brenya Schlutz, OF, Jr., Sherwood
Bria Sewell, OF, So., Arundel
Kimmya Sims, utility, Fr., Elizabeth Seton
Grace Slear, utility, Jr., Good Counsel
Gracelyn Solarz, IF, Sr., South River
Olivia Stinchcomb, P, Sr., South Lakes
Samantha Stuart, utility, Sr., West Springfield
Sally Trent, C, So., Severna Park
Kristin White, P, Jr., Crofton
Jackie Yeager, C, So., Stone Bridge
Emmaleigh Zagrodnichek, utility, Fr., St. Mary’s Ryken