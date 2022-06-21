Brooks Koepka will reportedly be latest to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Placeholder while article actions load

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka will leave the PGA Tour to join the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, and will play in its next tournament later this month in Oregon, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. He represents one of the biggest names to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit, lured away by guaranteed riches and a lighter schedule.

Koepka, 32, was the world’s No. 1 golfer in terms of the Official World Golf Ranking as recently as 2019, and his stretch between 2017 and 2019 was one of the most dominant in recent memory. He won four majors in eight starts at one point, and has 11 other top-10 major finishes in his career. But he has been slowed by hip, knee and wrist injuries over the past few years, and he’s finished no better than 55th at the three majors played this season, with a missed cut at the Masters. Now ranked 19th in the world — making him LIV’s highest-ranked golfer behind No. 16 Dustin Johnson — Koepka has not played in a non-major tournament since late March. He will join his lower-ranked brother, Chase, on the new circuit.

Before last week’s U.S. Open, Koepka called talk of the LIV series a distraction and castigated reporters for continuing to ask about the subject.

“I’m here at the U.S. Open,” Koepka told reporters when asked about the new league. “I’m ready to play the U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It’s one of my favorite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it.

“I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man,” Koepka continued. “I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for the [USGA] for once because it’s a s---ty situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week.”

Koepka made the cut at the U.S. Open but was not a threat to win after a dismal weekend, finishing 55th. He still is listed as in the field for this week’s PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was on-site Tuesday morning, and held a players-only meeting, reportedly to discuss the LIV threat.

Saudi-funded LIV Golf reportedly has paid players such as Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed hundreds of millions of dollars simply to join the new league, which offers a lighter schedule; shorter, cut-free tournaments; and guaranteed prize money. In response, the PGA Tour announced earlier this month that any players who join the league will have their tour privileges revoked.

For now, however, LIV golfers are allowed to play in golf’s four majors, which are not operated by the PGA Tour. That could change if the Official World Golf Ranking does not recognize the new tour, as most players earn entry into the majors via their ranking. LIV Golf Investments CEO Greg Norman said Saturday that the new circuit is petitioning the OWGR for accreditation. Without it, the LIV golfers will see their rankings plummet, making it unlikely they will qualify for majors unless they are past champions.

LIV Golf has been accused of “sportswashing” human-rights violations committed by the Saudi regime, among them the CIA’s conclusion that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 assassination of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman and other LIV supporters have countered that the new series will be good for the sport by giving the golfers themselves more control over their careers and finances.

