Three years after first retirement, Rob Gronkowski calls it quits

By
June 21, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. EDT
Rob Gronkowski was an all-pro tight end four times during his 11-season NFL career. (Danny Karnik/AP)
Rob Gronkowski, winner of four Super Bowls and one of the greatest tight ends to play the game, announced his retirement Tuesday at age 33, three years after his initial decision to walk away from the sport.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well. From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.”

In his announcement on Instagram, Gronkowski described a college assignment in which he was asked to write about his dream job and ideal location. He said he wanted to be a professional football player in Tampa.

Gronkowski had not yet actualized the second part of that dream in 2019, when he first announced his retirement at age 29, citing the toll playing football had taken on his mental health after nine seasons with the New England Patriots. But he returned to the field the following year after being traded to the Buccaneers, where he reunited with longtime quarterback Tom Brady.

The former University of Arizona standout was known as a ferocious blocker and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. In Tampa, Gronkowski further solidified his place as one of the best to play his position and a likely Hall of Famer. His 92 receiving touchdowns are third-most all-time by a tight end.

He won his fourth Super Bowl during his first season with the Buccaneers, then signed a one-year contract to return in 2021. After that season, which ended in a divisional round playoff loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, Gronkowski said he was again leaning toward retirement. Brady, Gronkowski’s primary quarterback throughout his 11-season career, announced his retirement in February then reversed his decision less than two months later. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians retired from coaching in March.

Gronkowski, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, finishes with 621 catches for 9,286 receiving yards. He was selected to five Pro Bowls and was named all-pro four times.

