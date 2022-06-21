Three years after first retirement, Rob Gronkowski calls it quits

What to read about the NFL

NFL power ratings: The NFL regular season is still a few months away, but oddsmakers have already started posting opening point spreads for the entire 2022 schedule.

‘That’s when I got really scared’: A pair of women who gave Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson massages spoke to HBO about their experiences, and they ripped the Browns for giving him a huge contract following a trade from the Texans. Watson has been sued by another woman who, like 23 others who have filed suit against him over the past 15 months, accused him of sexual misconduct during a massage session.

Kevin B. Blackistone: Some sports stars are deserving public servants. Herschel Walker, on the other hand, is embarrassingly unqualified.

Brees back?: The remarkable game of musical chairs among big-name NFL analysts and announcers this offseason took another turn when Drew Brees addressed a report that he was “done” at NBC — and hinted at a possible return to the NFL.

