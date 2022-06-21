High School Sports Spring 2022 All-Met Players of the Year Loading... Trinity Franklin, a dominant thrower from the Bullis track and field team, shined in the spotlight.

After the past two spring seasons were either canceled or abbreviated, the spotlight was back on high school sports in the D.C. area in 2022. These athletes in particular raised their games when it mattered most and helped lift their schools to great success. Some will go on to compete collegiately next year and others will return and try to replicate their standout seasons.

Amari Allen

Baseball | utility, Jr. | Sherwood

A dynamic pitcher with a 90-plus mph fastball and a powerful hitter who tied the state record for home runs in a season (13), Allen was a force in earning Sherwood its second straight Maryland 4A title. The Class 4A co-player of the year batted .516 for the season and had back-to-back multi-hit games in the semifinals and finals of the state tournament. On the mound, Allen went 9-0 with 81 strikeouts and a 0.56 ERA.

Katie Kutz

Softball | P, Jr. | O’Connell

Kutz pitched a flawless 17-0 season as the Knights rolled to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships. Described by one coach as a “generational talent,” the junior Oklahoma State commit struck out 235 batters to just 11 walks. Her seven home runs and .482 batting average also made her a feared hitter and helped her garner WCAC and VISAA player of the year honors.

Eliot Dubick

Boys’ lacrosse | A, Sr. | Churchill

The University of Maryland signee powered the Potomac public school to Montgomery County’s first state championship — for boys or girls — in one of the all-time best seasons for a player from the state. In Churchill’s 15-7 win over Broadneck for the 4A title, Dubick had four goals and six assists to tie the Maryland record for points in a championship game. In the semifinals the previous week, he scored or assisted all of Churchill’s goals in its 10-8 win against Sherwood. Dubick finished with 73 goals and 94 assists, breaking Maryland’s single-season points record by 20.

Jaclyn Marszal

Girls’ lacrosse | A, Sr. | Glenelg Country

The Notre Dame commit led the Dragons to their first No. 1 national ranking and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game. Playing in arguably the country’s most competitive league, the Under Armour all-American posted 54 goals and 67 assists. In late April, Marszal notched eight goals and six assists in Glenelg Country’s 20-7 win over St. Paul’s, the country’s top-ranked team, to elevate the Ellicott City private school to the top ranking in multiple national polls for three weeks.

Tristan Kickbush

Boys’ soccer | F, Sr. | Yorktown

A tall and strong forward, Kickbush has been at the center of a Yorktown program that dominated much of Northern Virginia the past two years. After helping the Patriots to a state championship appearance last spring, Kickbush played all 21 games this season and racked up 20 goals and eight assists as the Arlington program was again a team to beat. He is committed to Mary Washington University, where he plans to play as a goalkeeper.

Taylor Price

Girls’ soccer | F, Sr. | Briar Woods

A seasoned and skilled forward, Price was the face of a Briar Woods team that finished as the Class 5 champion and the only undefeated squad in Northern Virginia. She totaled 32 goals and 15 assists, highlighted by a hat trick in the state semifinals. It was her seventh hat trick of a dominant season. She will play at Virginia Tech in the fall.

Judson Lincoln IV

Boys’ track and field | Sr. | Oakland Mills

The Virginia Tech signee cleaned house in Maryland, winning state championships in the 100 meters (10.46 seconds), 200 (20.90) and 400 (47.42). He was also a member of the victorious 4x200 relay. Lincoln won 21 of the 22 individual finals he competed in throughout the year; he came in second in the 400 at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle.

Trinity Franklin

Girls’ track and field | Sr. | Bullis

After announcing her presence last outdoor season in shot put and discus, the Michigan signee made it known in 2022 that throwing was her world and everyone else was just living in it. Dating to the winter indoor season, she was 16 for 16 in the two events. In addition to winning local Independent School League and Maryland Private school championships, Franklin also won national shot put competitions at New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York (50 feet 4 inches) and Penn Relays (48-2.5).

Cyrus Zia

Boys’ tennis | Fr. | St. Albans

Zia persevered and proved mental mastery in his game. Never letting a lost set get in the way, the freshman became an expert of the comeback to win D.C. State Athletic Association and Interstate Athletic Conference trophies, all while demonstrating sportsmanship and class on the court.

Helen Sarikulaya

Girls’ tennis | Sr. | Wootton

With graceful confidence, Sarikulaya both motivated her squad and went undefeated to win the Maryland Class 4A singles title. By winning medals and helping train her teammates, she demonstrated a natural leadership that was key to her team’s success.

Matt Moloney

Golf | So. | Gonzaga

Moloney was a force on the course during the spring, most notably during the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament. His 5-under-par 67 earned him the low medalist title and clinched the team title for Gonzaga. He also led the comeback effort for the Eagles during the Metro Championships, shooting back-to-back birdies on the final two holes to end with a 73 and help his team retain the title for the third consecutive year. Moloney won’t be with Gonzaga next season; he is moving to Charleston, S.C.

Payton Morrison

Gymnastics | Sr. | Fairfax

Morrison successfully defended her all-around title, repeating as the Virginia Class 6 champion. She registered the competition’s highest score on the floor, a 9.650, to clinch first place in the event. Her top-10 finish in each event — floor, beam, bars and vault — also helped Fairfax finish second at the state championships.

