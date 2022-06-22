Alcides Escobar returns to the Nats, ready to help Luis García

Placeholder while article actions load

When Luis García was called up on June 1, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez made it clear that García wasn’t a temporary addition — he was on the major league roster to be the club’s everyday shortstop. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That meant that even when Alcides Escobar — the man who García replaced — returned after a short rehab stint, Escobar would be relegated to a bench role. Escobar was added to the active roster before Washington’s 3-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night, and he watched from the dugout as García took the field with the rest of the starters in the bottom of the first.

“I know Luis is a young player and obviously he needs that experience,” Escobar said through an interpreter. “I’m here to help him, as well as any other player on the field, with my experience. Any way I can help them, that’s what I’m here to do.”

Advertisement

The Nationals traded for Escobar, 35, a year ago, when the club was in dire need of middle infield help after Trea Turner and Jordy Mercer were injured in the same game. Washington’s minor league options, including García and Carter Kieboom, were injured. Escobar served as the team’s starting shortstop for most of Washington’s games at the end of the 2021 season, after playing some second base before Turner was moved at the trade deadline.

In his limited time with Washington a year ago, Escobar finished with a .288 batting average, .340 on-base percentage and .404 slugging percentage in 349 plate appearances. But this season, Escobar started slow early — his batting average was .185 by the end of April and many wondered whether García would be promoted to the majors to fill his spot for good.

Escobar improved his batting average in May, but when he went down with a strained right hamstring, the writing was on the wall.

Advertisement

In Tuesday’s game, García went 0-for-4, but that’s been an anomaly for him this month. García leads the team in hits (27) since his season debut in June. In 20 games this season, he’s had a hit in 15 of them, including nine multi-hit games.

Martinez said Tuesday that he has already spoken with Escobar about his role with the Nationals going forward — as a utility player off the bench. The decision, he said, was based on what’s best for the organization, given where the team is at and its desire to develop young players. Escobar understood, saying that’s part of the development process.

“Year in and year out, [García is] going to learn and grow every year a little bit,” Escobar said. “We all go through that process. It’s just a matter of being out there playing every year … we know his ability, he’s got great ability.”

Advertisement

García isn’t always consistent. He occasionally changes his swing and his defense remains a work in progress. He has five errors so far this season, but has been working with the coaching staff on his footwork.

“Obviously, in the moment, you get upset and frustrated because you make the error,” García said earlier this month. “But it’s just something that’s part of the game. It’s something you pick up and learn from and then keep working at it and just keep getting better and better every day.”

As a young player, Escobar grew up learning from Felipe López, a former National, and Craig Counsell, who is now the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers. He now can be that veteran for young infielders on the roster like García.

Escobar has played 1,482 of his 1,543 games at shortstop in his major league career. He’s only played a position other than shortstop in three seasons — in 2010 with the Milwaukee Brewers, in 2018 with the Kansas City Royals and last year, when he played second with Turner at shortstop.

Wherever Martinez puts him, Escobar will likely help veteran players on Washington’s roster who have earned days off, such as Maikel Franco or César Hernández.

“It’s different, but I’ve done it before,” Escobar said about possibly playing other positions. “I know I can play every position. So I’m going to embrace that role.”

GiftOutline Gift Article