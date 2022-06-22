Former Washington defensive back Brig Owens dies

Former Washington defensive back Brig Owens, a 13-year NFL veteran and one of the best to play for the franchise, died this week.
The move to Washington was the “best thing that ever happened to me — it allowed for a new beginning,” Owens once said.
In Washington, he eventually became one of the best players in team history. He was a defensive captain, starred on the 1973 Super Bowl squad that fell to the undefeated Miami Dolphins and scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in a 1966 win over the New York Giants, contributing to the highest-scoring game in NFL history.
Owens’s 36 interceptions rank second behind Darrell Green on the team’s all-time list. His 686 interception return yards are a franchise record. He was inducted into the Washington Ring of Fame and is considered one of the best 80 players in team history.
Owens also shares some NFL history with former Washington tight end Jerry Smith. Owens, who was Black, and Smith, who was White, became the NFL’s first interracial roommates in 1966. They roomed together at training camp and on the road during their 12 seasons together in Washington.
Owens was inducted into the University of Cincinnati Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979. He enrolled in law school toward the end of his playing career and served an active role in NFL Players Association affairs, first as a player representative and later as its assistant executive director.
He created a youth development program in Washington, D.C., called Super Leaders and is listed as the vice president of real estate development firm Bennett & Owens.
