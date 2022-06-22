Nick Faldo to retire after 16 years as lead golf analyst for CBS

Placeholder while article actions load

After 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS, Nick Faldo is leaving the booth. The six-time major champion, who turns 65 next month, noted that he had been “on the road since I was 18 years old.” In a lengthy message shared Tuesday on social media, Faldo said, having recently relocated to Montana from Florida, he wanted to spend more time with his wife, their dogs and “assorted farm animals,” as well as with other close family members and friends. He wrote that he broke the news to CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus in January and will spend his final days as a full-time analyst by helping call the network’s telecast of the Wyndham Championship in August.

“I had the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz,” Faldo said in a statement released by CBS Sports. “I am honored and humbled to have worked alongside this outstanding announce team, as well as the producers, directors, and crew members behind the scenes who make it all happen.”

Advertisement

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters winner who has been part of CBS’s golf coverage team since 2019, is set to become the network’s lead analyst starting in 2023. Immelman will be the fourth person to hold that job in the past 55 years, following Faldo, Lanny Wadkins and the late Ken Venturi, who spent 35 years in the CBS booth.

“Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world’s number one golfer to our broadcasts,” McManus said in a statement. “He combined his profound knowledge of golf with his wit and charm, enlightening viewers and elevating our coverage.”

Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) shares why he'll be retiring from broadcasting come August.



For Sir Nick's full appearance: https://t.co/FsP3ha5Ddf pic.twitter.com/7EskGToGFi — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 21, 2022

Of Immelman, McManus said the 42-year-old South African had “a unique perspective and knowledge of today’s stars, having recently competed alongside them.”

“Trevor has developed terrific chemistry and relationships with our entire team,” the CBS Sports chief said, “and we look forward to him sharing his insights, as he informs and entertains viewers for many years to come.”

Advertisement

Often referred to by golf fans and other commentators as “Sir Nick” following his 2009 knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, Faldo is a native of England whose major haul is the most for any European player since World War II. He won the Masters and British Open three times each, spent a total of 97 weeks as the world’s top-ranked player (including 81 straight between 1993 and 1994) and was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1997.

Faldo began paring down his PGA Tour playing schedule in 2002 and first tried his hand at broadcasting with ABC in 2004. After spending three years with that network, he was hired by CBS to replace Wadkins ahead of the 2007 season.

In his online message Tuesday, Faldo said finishing his full-time announcing career at the Wyndham will make for one of life’s “full circles,” given that he made his first PGA Tour appearance at the tournament in 1979 when it was called the Greater Greensboro Open. An aptitude for golf that began to blossom with a British amateur championship in 1975 had eventually made for “a long run of airports, hotel rooms and restaurant meals.”

Advertisement

Citing his golf course design firm and other business interests, Faldo wrote, “I want to make myself more available to freely set a course to pursue those new ventures and the adventures they bring.”

Wow, what a day!

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out. I’m so humbled by this news and excited for what’s to come.https://t.co/0REf7jpreQ@CBSSports @GOLFonCBS pic.twitter.com/cCBV5S40H4 — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) June 21, 2022

Immelman, who began his broadcasting career with Turner Sports in 2017, said he was “truly honored to be added to the distinguished list of lead analysts who have come before me as part of CBS Sports’ storied golf history.”

“I have had the tremendous fortune of being mentored twice in my career by Sir Nick, first as a player and now as a broadcaster, I am forever grateful,” Immelman said in a statement. “Sitting in the 18th tower next to Jim Nantz, surrounded by the best broadcast team in golf, is a dream job. I can’t wait for next season when my dream becomes a reality.”

GiftOutline Gift Article