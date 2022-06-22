Live updates Roger Goodell to testify before Congress on Commanders workplace culture

What to read about the Washington Commanders

Congressional hearing: The chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote that she found no “valid reason” for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder’s refusal to testify on Capitol Hill about the team’s workplace issues and urged him to “reconsider his decision.”

Penalized: The NFL fined Commanders head coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and docked the team two OTA practices in 2023 for excessive hitting during their offseason program this year, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Kevin B. Blackistone: If NFL players care about social justice, why haven’t they rebuked the Commanders’ defensive coordinator?

Injury report: Washington Commanders’ star defensive end Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his right knee Nov. 14, said his recovery is going well but wouldn’t give a timetable on his return to practice.