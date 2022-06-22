Live updates Roger Goodell to testify before Congress on Commanders workplace culture

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will face questioning from lawmakers Wednesday about the Washington Commanders' workplace and the actions of owner Daniel Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and overseeing a toxic culture that spanned several years.
Goodell will appear via Zoom as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into the Commanders and the NFL’s handling of a previous investigation, the findings of which Goodell refused to make public.
The House committee launched its own investigation into the team last October, and prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, shared preliminary findings with other committee members. In a 29-page memo, she said Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “dossier” targeting former team employees, their attorneys and journalists in an attempt to discredit his accusers and shift blame for widespread misconduct in the team’s workplace.
While many of the allegations of misconduct and impropriety have centered on Washington team executives, Goodell could also face questioning on Snyder’s actions. An employee of the team accused Snyder of sexually harassing and assaulting her in April 2009, three months before the team agreed to pay the woman $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement, per a legal correspondence obtained by The Washington Post. Snyder has denied the allegations.
