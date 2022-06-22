Live updates Roger Goodell to testify before Congress on Commanders workplace culture

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Roger Goodell to testify before Congress on Commanders workplace culture

June 22, 2022 at 9:32 a.m. EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Steve Luciano/AP)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will face questioning from lawmakers Wednesday about the Washington Commanders' workplace and the actions of owner Daniel Snyder, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and overseeing a toxic culture that spanned several years.

Snyder refused a request from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and will not attend at Wednesday’s hearing.

Goodell will appear via Zoom as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into the Commanders and the NFL’s handling of a previous investigation, the findings of which Goodell refused to make public.

The House committee launched its own investigation into the team last October, and prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairwoman, shared preliminary findings with other committee members. In a 29-page memo, she said Snyder conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “dossier” targeting former team employees, their attorneys and journalists in an attempt to discredit his accusers and shift blame for widespread misconduct in the team’s workplace.

Daniel Snyder conducted ‘shadow investigation’ of accusers, panel finds

While many of the allegations of misconduct and impropriety have centered on Washington team executives, Goodell could also face questioning on Snyder’s actions. An employee of the team accused Snyder of sexually harassing and assaulting her in April 2009, three months before the team agreed to pay the woman $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement, per a legal correspondence obtained by The Washington Post. Snyder has denied the allegations.

What to know

  • A two-page letter sent Monday to Maloney from Snyder’s lawyer, Karen Patton Seymour, stated Snyder’s “long-standing business conflict, for which he is out of the country,” as a reason he will not participate in Wednesday’s hearing. The letter also stated concerns about “fundamental notions of fairness and due process.” In response, a committee spokesperson noted the panel “has been more than accommodating” in several respects.
  • Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, attorneys who represent more than 40 former team employees, called for the committee to issue a subpoena to compel Snyder’s testimony. “We, along with our clients, are disappointed but not surprised that Dan Snyder does not have the courage to appear voluntarily,” Banks and Katz said in a statement. “We fully expect the Committee will issue a subpoena to compel Mr. Snyder to appear. It is time that Mr. Snyder learns that he is not above the law.”
  • The NFL and the Commanders entered into a “Common Interest Agreement” shortly after the league took over the investigation into the team’s workplace. The agreement, which was made public last winter by the top Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and stipulates that neither side would disclose information about the probe without the approval of the other.
