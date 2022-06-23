The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NBA draft live updates Where will Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero go?

The 2022 prospects are set for the NBA draft at Barclays Center in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated June 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT|Published June 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The NBA draft is set to tip off with Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the favorites to be the top picks. Follow along for live updates.

Loading...