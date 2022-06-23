NBA draft live updates Where will Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero go?

While most of the teams picking in the lottery are a long way from title contention, their fans can take solace knowing that the Warriors and their Finals opponent, the Boston Celtics, built their cores through the draft. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers advanced in the playoffs thanks to homegrown franchise players. “Superteam” dreams come and go, but nothing inspires hope as reliably as the draft.