NBA draft live updates Where will Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero go?

The NBA draft is set to tip off with Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the favorites to be the top picks. Follow along for live updates.
What to read about the NBA
Scores | Finals schedule | Stats | Standings
2022 NBA mock draft: Jabari Smith or Chet Holmgren at No. 1?
Brewer: The NBA has never seen a draft prospect quite like Chet Holmgren
Buckner: Older, stronger, grayer: These Warriors share a bond — and four titles
Brewer: Stephen Curry, ordinary in size and celestial in talent, has changed the game
In Stephen Curry’s crowning achievement, Warriors win fourth NBA title in eight years