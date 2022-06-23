2 Which direction do the Kings go?

NBA draft week got its first major deal Wednesday, when the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to acquire Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons for a protected 2025 first-round pick and other draft considerations. League executives have been forecasting the possibility of a busy trade market Thursday, and the Kings have been a regular topic of conversation.

Sacramento is synonymous with perplexing draft decisions: The Kings took Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic and Trae Young in 2018 after reaching for little-known center Georgios Papagiannis in the 2016 lottery, among other whiffs. This year, the Kings hold the No. 4 pick but have received the cold shoulder from the consensus fourth-best prospect: Purdue’s Jaden Ivey.

During a call with reporters this week, Ivey confirmed that he hadn’t worked out for or met with the Kings. “If I got drafted there, it wouldn’t be the worst option,” Ivey added, according to the Sacramento Bee. That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement or a slogan worthy of a T-shirt. It’s also worth noting that Ivey is represented by the same agency as Tyrese Haliburton, whom the Kings blindsided with a trade deadline deal that sent him to the Indiana Pacers.