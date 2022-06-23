Tennis

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2022

By
June 23, 2022 at 12:56 p.m. EDT
Everything is getting put into place at the All England Club for Wimbledon. (Paul Childs/Reuters)
Placeholder while article actions load

Wimbledon, tennis’s third grand slam of the year, kicks off next week on the grass courts of the All England Club. Here’s a primer on the world’s longest-running tennis tournament.

Loading...
Loading...