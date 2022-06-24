Citi Open field adds past champions, top-20 players

Read more on tennis

Wimbledon: Everything you need to know as the world’s longest-running tennis tournament kicks off on the grass courts of the All England Club.

She’s back: Serena Williams, 40, received a wild-card entry to Wimbledon to seek a 24th after a year-long competitive hiatus.

French Open: Rafael Nadal steamrolled Casper Ruud to win his 14th French Open championship and extend his men’s record number of Grand Slam titles to 22. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek raced to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff in 68 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam.

On the court: Tennis has an anger-management problem, and it’s getting worse.

John Feinstein: “Statistics are overused, but a handful of Nadal’s numbers go beyond breathtaking. He is 112-3 at Roland Garros, but he also has won eight majors off the red clay: two Australian Opens, two Wimbledons and four U.S. Opens.”

The drop shot is back: As tennis shots go, the drop shot is more a chess move than a power play. A well-executed drop shot not only can take a player by surprise, it also can exploit a shaky vulnerability.

