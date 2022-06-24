Citi Open field adds past champions, top-20 players

Two-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has joined the 32-player field for the Citi Open’s women’s tournament along with American Jessica Pegula, who won the event when it was last contested in Washington.
Tournament officials on Friday announced three prominent additions to the 48-player men’s event — 2015 Citi Open champion Kei Nishikori, three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov and 2018 Citi Open finalist Alex de Minaur.
The men’s and women’s tournaments will be held concurrently at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center July 30-Aug. 7.
Additional players are expected to be named in the coming weeks after Wimbledon concludes the sport’s grass-court season and players’ attention shifts to hard courts in preparation for the U.S. Open, which gets underway Aug. 29 and is the season’s final Grand Slam.
To date, the tournament’s field includes seven current top-20 players and four former Citi Open champions.
On the men’s side, they include the previously announced Nick Kyrgios, the 2019 Citi Open champion; Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe, ranked No. 28; world No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia; 2022 Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz; and 18th-ranked Reilly Opelka.
On the women’s side, Azarenka, Pegula and Canada’s Genie Bouchard will join a field that includes reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and runner-up Leylah Fernandez, who’ll be making their Citi Open debut.
Other top draws in the women’s field include 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenan.
The women’s event returns to Washington after a three-year absence.
Azarenka, 32, won the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open and was a three-time U.S. Open finalist. Currently ranked 20th, she will be making her Citi Open debut.
Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist who reached a career-high No. 5 later that year, has recently returned to competition after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2021.
The Citi Open’s men’s event, classified as a 500-level event on the top men’s prop tour, is one rung higher than the companion women’s event (a level 250) in terms of the size of its field and the ranking points and prize money at stake.
But over the decade in which Citi hosted a companion women’s event before it was relocated, it drew strong fan support and attracted a prominent field.
