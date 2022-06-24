European golf tour fines LIV golfers, bans them from two events

Placeholder while article actions load

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European PGA Tour, announced Friday that it has fined the European golfers who played earlier this month in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament earlier this month in England, and banned them from playing in three upcoming tournaments, all of which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

Any DP World Tour golfer who played in the LIV event without receiving permission will be fined around $123,000 and will be banned from playing in the Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (which take place July 7-10, the week before the British Open) and the Barracuda Championship (an alternate event held in California at the same time as the British Open).

Unlike the PGA Tour, however, the DP World Tour cannot permanently suspend the golfers who played in the LIV Golf event, as its bylaws do not allow such punishment. It did warn that “participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions.”

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members,” Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World tour, said in a statement.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our Tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years.

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

A number of European LIV golfers — among them Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer — are playing in this week’s DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open in Germany. More will play in the British Open, which announced this week that any golfer who qualified for the tournament will be allowed to play next month in St. Andrews.

Though a distinct operation from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour in 2021 entered into a “strategic alliance” with the American professional tour. The Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship became co-sanctioned events, which means golfers can earn points toward both the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings at those tournaments.

Neither the PGA Tour nor the DP World Tour operate golf’s four majors, so they cannot prevent LIV golfers from playing in them. But both Kelley and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sit on the governing board of the Official World Golf Ranking, which is considering the question of how to weigh LIV events. Those events are one day shorter than PGA Tour or DP World tour tournaments, have much weaker and smaller fields, and do not feature cuts.

LIV has petitioned the OWGR for accreditation. If the league fails in its quest, it eventually will make it significantly harder for most LIV golfers to play in golf’s majors, because many spots in grand slams are reserved for players based on their OWGR rankings.

On Wednesday, the same day LIV golf announced the addition four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, Monahan revealed changes to the PGA Tour’s schedule and increased the prize money offered at a number of events in response to the LIV threat.

The next LIV tournament is next week outside Portland, Ore., and more prominent names are expected to participate. LIV on Wednesday announced the field for that tournament, identifying 45 players by name and leaving three spots blank, captioning those players as “coming soon.”

