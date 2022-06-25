Lydia Ko was finding her groove. Then she bogeyed her final four holes.

Placeholder while article actions load

As In Gee Chun was walking away from the 14th hole at Congressional Country Club during the third round of the Women’s PGA Championship, the tournament leader heard a voice just behind her. “Nice birdie!” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chun chuckled and glanced back at Lydia Ko, the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world, who had also just birdied the hole but was sitting six strokes back.

“Nice birdie!” Chun replied gleefully.

After two strong rounds to begin the major, Ko didn’t have a lot to smile about Saturday in Bethesda. The 25-year-old New Zealander started the day at 5 under par but recorded four bogeys on the front nine and entered the back nine at 2 under. While she birdied three of the first five to claw back, she then bogeyed the last four, ending the day tied for 12th at 1 under.

“My long game was pretty solid. I gave myself quite a few opportunities,” Ko said. “I just missed the short ones, missed a few birdie opportunities and some pars.”

It was all visible on the Blue Course’s 18th hole, a 437-yard par-4 with water on two sides of the green and a sand bunker on a third. After a decent tee shot, her approach left her parked in the rough above the bunker, right next to the crowd.

The two-time major champion walked to her spot and played it where it lied, executing a beautiful chip that put her about a foot from the hole. The crowd erupted, and Ko gave them a professional wave of the right hand.

And in what felt like a cruel twist of fate, Ko missed the par putt just left. She tapped it in, ending her day on a fourth straight bogey and one rung lower on the leader board.

“It was just that kind of a day where I really couldn’t get much going,” Ko said.

Ko has experienced these kinds of highs and lows before.

She exploded onto the scene in 2014 before becoming the top-ranked player in February 2015 at just 17 years old. The next two years featured top-five finishes in every major and two major titles — the Evian Championship in 2015 and the ANA Inspiration in 2016.

Then her success slowed. Ko hasn’t won a major since that 2016 win, and until she captured the Lotte Championship in April 2021, she had not won an event since 2018.

She added a victory this year, at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, in Boca Raton, Fla., in January. She also finished fifth in the U.S. Women’s Open this month. She has finished fifth or better in her past three events and is in the hunt to continue that streak this weekend. The success is still there, but as she has said before, golf is hard.

“My putting, I didn’t hold pretty much anything within six feet,” she said. “So a few of those, you know, you just lose momentum a little bit.”

And yet, there was Ko on 14, congratulating Chun and their other groupmate, Jennifer Kupcho, on their birdies. There she was on 16, patiently waiting as Chun looked for her lost ball, only for it to be ruled unplayable and for the leader to retake her original shot.

Ko and Chun are good friends, and some competition and a big lead wasn’t going to get in the way of that. Chun said they usually talk about subjects not related to golf when they’re together, but “it’s a secret.”

“We’re really close,” Chun said. The 27-year-old South Korean star finished the round at 8 under to take a three-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round.

Ko sits seven strokes back, but even after her difficult finish, she took selfies and signed autographs for girls in the crowd.

“I’m just focused on my game,” Ko said. “Hopefully [tomorrow’s] a better one than today.”

