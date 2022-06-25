Mystics need offense to find a rhythm soon

LAS VEGAS — Natasha Cloud leaned against a table following Saturday morning’s shoot-around — unbothered and without panic, though she understood the scenario. The clock is ticking for the Washington Mystics, and the time is near to figure out their offense.
The Mystics (11-9) were set to visit the league’s top team, the Las Vegas Aces (13-3), and their No. 1 offense late Saturday night.
“There’s not much time to figure [expletive] out anymore,” Cloud said. “So there needs to be a sense of urgency from our standpoint. And I feel like we’ve been complacent in a lot of areas. We’re almost at all-star break, so yeah, there does need to be a sense of urgency every single day. If we want to say we’re a championship team, then we need to act like a championship team. And so that’s my challenge to us.”
The Mystics have repeated the message all season long: The goal is to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season, not the beginning. But the end is no longer so distant. The All-Star Game is still two weeks off, but the Mystics’ 36-game schedule is front-loaded.
Washington started 5-1 while averaging 83.2 points, but an ever-changing roster has slowed its progress. Cloud said the team needs to have a higher offensive IQ to adjust to how teams are defending it. The point guard also said the Mystics need to stop passing up open shots and make sure to find the shooters who should be getting the most attempts.
Their scheme depends on the ball moving crisply from side to side and making the defense shift, but too often the ball has gotten stuck in place. After a loss at the Seattle Storm on Thursday, Alysha Clark mentioned the need to understand the difference between a good shot and a great shot — “and as the season goes on, we need great shots,” she added.
Thibault has remained patient and points out that the changing lineups, particularly with Elena Delle Donne having regularly scheduled rest days, have limited the minutes the true starting lineup has played together. The two-time MVP had played in just 12 games entering Saturday, and she left early with back tightness in one of those. The league’s busiest schedule has cut the number of practice opportunities, too.
The Mystics’ schedule will be much lighter after the all-star break. That allows more time for practice and rest while letting Delle Donne ramp up her workload. Including Saturday night’s matchup, she was scheduled to play the team’s remaining four games before the all-star break, and then a plan would be made for the closing stretch. The matchups in Seattle and Las Vegas were the first back-to-back road games Delle Donne was slated to play this season.
“There’s no panic,” Cloud said. “We understand what we have in the gym. It’s just figuring it out. And, like I said, that word complacency — I don’t ever want that to be a part of myself or this team. And so that sense of urgency needs to start kicking in.”
Said Thibault: “We’re not a perfect team. We don’t have to be perfect right now, but we need to stay in contention, and we need to get better for this last third of the season.”
Thibault made a move to give the team more flexibility by waiving Kennedy Burke on Friday. The 25-year-old averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 34.4 percent from behind the arc in 16 games, including four starts.
League contracts became guaranteed Friday, and Thibault wanted the ability to tweak the roster down the stretch in case of injury or to fill a need. The roster essentially would have been locked into place if the Mystics had not let Burke go. The plan is to sign a player to a seven-day contract Monday or Tuesday and rely on seven-day contracts moving forward.
